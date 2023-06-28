Ilegal Mezcal Partners With Multimedia Artist Alimo For Solo Exhibit

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Ilegal Mezcal, a longtime supporter of independent artists, is showcasing the first solo exhibit from multimedia artist Alimo, best known for his curvy post-pop imagery and highly saturated colors. Solitude Safari: Exploring NYC’s Peaceful Paradises will be exhibited on weekends from July 8-27 at the Ilegal headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The featured artworks illustrate the pursuit of solace in the bustling setting of New York and the chaos and tranquility that exist within this urban landscape. Each physical piece sold will be paired with its own unique digital asset (NFT), the intersection of technology, art and sustainability that Alimo explores in all of his work. A shared ethos toward community and sustainability brought Ilegal Mezcal and Alimo together for the exhibit.

“Being a huge mezcal fan, I was familiar with Ilegal and everything they stand for. The idea behind the collaboration, to bring together our communities and build something new, resonated immediately,” says Alimo. “I have always been intrigued by how individuals find solace in the chaos of New York City. Whether that’s going to the beach, the park, a balcony, or even a small patch of grass, every piece of nature within the city becomes a common ground for those looking for peace. This show is a collection of those everyday scenes, and I invite viewers to be transported to their own peaceful spaces.”

As a multimedia artist, Alimo works in both physical mediums as well as NFTs. Alimo sheds light on the NFT space’s ever-growing ethos of sustainability that pushes societal boundaries.This revolutionary technology helps to empower artists to assign due value to their work and gives consumers security in their investment.

Ilegal has a longtime history of giving back to artists and musicians, hosting exhibits, events and more to give independent artists a voice and spread awareness by bringing people together. Solitude Safari: Exploring NYC’s Peaceful Paradises debuts with an opening party at Ilegal’s headquarters (38 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222) on July 8 from 3-8pm. The event will include Ilegal Mezcal samples and music by City of the Sun. The exhibit will be on view Saturdays and Sundays during July 9-27, from 12-5pm. All exhibited pieces will be available on alimofun.com for consumers to preview and purchase before the show. All purchases can be made using Ethereum or Fiat (USD).

About Ilegal Mezcal

Ilegal is beautifully balanced mezcal with a legendary history that includes smuggling and weeklong parties in Café No Sé, a clandestine bar and music hub. Handcrafted in small batches by fourth-generation mezcaleros, our Joven, Reposado, and Añejo mezcals are all made with perfectly ripe, sustainable Espadín agave, double distilled in the Santiago Matatlan Valley of Oaxaca, Mexico. Commitment to quality is apparent in every step of our process, from harvest to the first sip.

For More Information:

https://ilegalmezcal.com/events