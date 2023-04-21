Introducing 22 Salute Spirits and Coffee, Created to Help Veterans Thrive

22 Salute is no ordinary company. Co-founded in 2021 by Eric Ranks, the son of a Vietnam veteran who served in both the Army and the Air Force, 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee is a purpose-driven social enterprise that sells award-winning premium vodka and high-quality coffee with one mission – to improve the lives of veterans and first responders by focusing on their needs.

The company is paired with a nonprofit, The Veterans Connection, which aims to CONNECT veterans and first responders to a supportive community, EMPOWER them and minimize their stress, ALIGN them with alternative healing solutions to maintain positive mental health and reduce the suicide rate, and help them THRIVE through career and financial growth. These areas are often overlooked, and Eric felt it was his calling to create 22 Salute to help improve the lives of veterans nationwide. Over the last year they have helped acquire service dogs for veterans in need and will be releasing an app in the coming months for veterans and first responders that will provide community, mental health support, and tools to help process grief.

22 Salute Vodka ‘With A Purpose’ continues to make waves in the spirits industry, recently achieving yet another outstanding milestone by securing its third prestigious industry accolade—the coveted Double Gold Award at the Tag Global Spirits Awards in Las Vegas. Adding to this recognition, Food & Beverage Magazine has featured 22 Salute Vodka ‘With a Purpose’ in their 2023 Products to Watch list, further solidifying the brand’s presence and acclaim. The number ’22’ is deeply ingrained in the brand’s ethos, representing the average daily suicides in the veteran community. To honor this symbolism, the vodka undergoes 22 rounds of charcoal filtration, resulting in unparalleled smoothness and a crisp, clean taste. Furthermore, each distinct 1 Liter bottle is designed to contain 22 1.5 oz ‘Salute Shots’, making every celebratory toast with friends more meaningful and impactful.

22 Salute is thrilled to share the news of latest product releases as part of their “With a Purpose” initiative. In April 2023, 22 Salute vodka made its debut in liquor stores across the state of Utah. As a brand that calls Utah home, they are incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity for local consumers to enjoy their product. 22 Salute is looking forward to seeing its brand flourish across bars and restaurants throughout Utah, a state known for its strong support of military and first responder communities.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, 22 Salute vodka will be available for purchase at the AAFES Exchange located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The support received from active duty military personnel, Veterans, as well as current and former First Responders, has been truly heartwarming. Eric and the 22 Salute team feel honored to continue serving these communities.

Complementing the vodka’s distinction is the brand’s unique 22 Salute Coffee, a South Texas mesquite-smoked coffee that tantalizes the taste buds with its robust flavors. Available in Dark Roast, Medium Roast, and the delectable Texas Pecan variety, 22 Salute Coffee is crafted from the finest-grade coffee beans, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a burst of rich flavor to invigorate their busy day.

“22 Salute is my way of saying thanks to all the veterans and first responders that keep us safe. Whether you enjoy our premium coffee or award-winning vodka, know that each purchase supports these heroes and helps to save a life” – Eric Ranks, CEO

22 Salute Vodka ‘With A Purpose’ is a minority and veteran dependent owned company. Their exclusive distillery is a woman and veteran owned.

About 22 Salute, LLC

22 Salute is a social enterprise with a Veterans first initiative selling Veteran-made Spirits ‘With A Purpose’ and South Texas Mesquite Smoked coffee ‘With A Purpose’. They utilize made in America, Veteran owned suppliers and are committed to hiring Veterans whenever possible. 22 Salute, LLC is focused on giving back to the Veteran & first responder communities by donating a portion of their profits to The Veterans Connection, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit focused on Veteran & First Responder mental health & suicide prevention.

For More Information:

https://22salute.com