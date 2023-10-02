Introducing Alma Finca Orange Liqueur

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Casa Lumbre proudly presents Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, the only super-premium Mexican orange liqueur made with all fresh citrus. Made using a combination of fruit and spices from the Yucatán Peninsula, the citrus capital of Mexico, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur brings the tastes of this undiscovered terroir to those who love and appreciate Mexican spirits and cocktails. The unique brand captures the essence of Yucatán and creates new flavors with deep citrus notes and freshness, perfect for setting a new Mexican standard for margaritas, and inspiring new opportunities for authentic Mexican mixology.

Alma Finca takes its name from the Spanish words Alma, meaning Soul, and Finca, meaning Estate. These words collectively symbolize the essence of the product and the celebration of the Yucatán Peninsula’s lush landscapes, culinary flavors, and rich history.

“Casa Lumbre is synonymous with innovation, and Alma Finca Orange Liqueur is a continuation of that commitment to artisanal values and sharing our love of the different terroirs and flavors of Mexico with the world,” says Master Distiller & Co-Founder Iván Saldaña. “Our newest creation allows us to showcase the essence of Yucatán, whose rich and bountiful flavors are still influenced by its abundant culture and history. It is the citrus capital of Mexico and our inspiration for new Mexican mixology creations.”

The ingredients, which include sweet and bitter orange peels, fresh Persian lime leaves and citrus blossoms, and local spices are harvested seasonally from October to December in the town of Oxkutzcab (pronounced: Ohsh-kootz-kahb ) by a cooperative of local farmers using traditional techniques. Each ingredient is macerated individually for a period of five days, longer than most triple secs or curacaos, producing a perfectly balanced rich and robust spirit. These spirits are blended to create the unique taste of Alma Finca Orange Liqueur (40 proof), a perfect combination of sweetness, subtle bitterness and a hint of spices that ends with a lasting finish of orange and lime flavors. There are no additives or flavorings used in Alma Finca Orange Liqueur.

“The margarita is the world’s most popular cocktail, and it is proudly Mexican, and now, with Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, people can enjoy it with all Mexican ingredients,” added Adhel Martinez, National Ambassador. “With rich flavors, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur also adds new layers to the margarita as well as other classics that call for orange liqueur such as the Cosmopolitan and White Lady. We hope Alma Finca Orange Liqueur will inspire mixologists and lovers of Mexican mixology to explore how the essence of Yucatán comes to life in their recipes.”

Alma Finca Orange Liqueur will begin rolling out nationwide. Alma Finca Orange Liqueur is available in 700ml bottles (SRP $34.99; 40% ABV).

About Alma Finca

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

For More Information:

https://almafinca.com/