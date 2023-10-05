Introducing Beach Club Seltzer

MICHIGAN, Wis.— Beach Club, the new and flavorful vodka seltzer, launched with four activity driven flavors, Lake Mode – Blue Raspberry, Beach Vibes – Raspberry, 16th Hole – Cranberry, Summer Soiree – Fruit Punch, all sold in current 4-packs. Each flavor is packed with 100 calories, 2g carbs, 2g sugar, 5% ABV, gluten free, real fruit juice, natural flavors and no artificial colors. It was carefully formulated to provide more flavor than most seltzers, but still maintain health initiatives. Naturally delicious, not too sweet and infinitely drinkable, they’re that summer sensation right out of the can.

Beach Club was very selective with their packaging and it pairs well with many consumers style statements. Now, more than ever, consumers are purchasing products that identify with their personal brand and Beach Club is checking the boxes! The vintage hotel key design combined with retro font was intended to pay homage to nostalgic days of the past!

“We feel Beach Club has a broad appeal and would do well in any state that shares our love for beaches, lakes, golfing and friendship which are all rooted in the identity of this brand,” says Shauna Puchel, Founder and CEO of Beach Club. Beach Club emphasized that their main priority is securing retail partnerships and expanding distribution. Beach Club is also 100% women-owned and WBENC certified.

For More Information:

https://linktr.ee/drinkbeachclub