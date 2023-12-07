Introducing BeyondSpirits

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif.— BeyondSpirits announced the launch of their full service, strategic consulting agency dedicated to helping wine, beer, spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) brands grow. BeyondSpirits, the sister agency of BeyondBrands, is a dynamic team of former entrepreneurs, brand owners, and executives who have started, grown, scaled, and exited businesses in the adult beverage space. With ten Partners and 14 Collective Members located in California and across the country, BeyondSpirits is a springboard for emerging brands on a national basis.

“BeyondSpirits is all about the people,” says Chris Cuvelier, Co-Founder and CEO of BeyondSpirits. “Our team of founders, C-level executives and industry experts have built some of the top brands in the beer, wine, spirits and RTD categories giving us the experience, skill sets, and relationships to help young companies create efficient growth”.

The BeyondSpirits’ team has more than 200 years of combined alcohol industry experience. These experts possess invaluable insights and have forged strong relationships with industry-leading distributors, retailers and trade partners. Services provided include product development; advisory and mentorship; fractional executive management; go-to-market strategies; strategy and planning; branding and marketing; brand activation; distribution and sales; finance and accounting; and data support.

In addition, the Backed by BeyondSpirits program is a unique accelerator program focused on partnering with great brands that have high upside potential. The ideal brand for the agency includes:

Brands in Target Categories: Brands that fit into macro trends and the strategic thesis of the big players in the space.

Exceptional Product: Brands that offer outstanding products, showcasing innovation, quality, and consumer appeal.

Founders: Founders who are coachable, receptive to guidance and want to learn and possess clear areas of expertise or superpower.

Strong Branding: Ideal partners possess strong branding, either in its current form or with identifiable areas for improvement and enhancement.

High Margin: Brands with high-profit margins and a well-defined trajectory towards profitability.

Demonstrable Proof of Concept: Brands who have established a solid proof of concept, showcasing the viability and market acceptance of the brand via high velocities, repeat sales, and consumer engagement.

“After eight years of honing BeyondBrands’ Best Practices for developing and launching our clients’ brands, safer, smarter, and faster, it was a natural fit for us to extend this model into the fast growing spirits industry,” says Eric Schnell, CEO of BeyondBrands and Co-Founder and President of BeyondSpirits. “We couldn’t be more excited to enter this space with such a strong founding team in place.”

About BeyondSpirits

BeyondSpirits is a full service consulting agency that co-creates with companies by offering unparalleled access to seasoned industry experts, advisors, distribution channels, and capital to accelerate their brand and vision. They provide one-time and ongoing consulting services to help entrepreneurs in the wine, beer, spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) space avoid costly mistakes and deploy capital as efficiently as possible to drive growth. They provide tailored solutions for brands at all stages from start-up to scale.

About BeyondBrands

BeyondBrands co-creates brands in the natural products industry, including GoodSAM, Good Catch, Leisure Hydration and Jasberry. Assembled by Steaz Co-founder Eric Schnell, and Under the Canopy and Institute for Integrative Nutrition Co-founder Marci Zaroff, a team of 20 senior-level natural lifestyle and eco-conscious experts that are co-creating the future model of full-service executive-level consulting including brand incubation and acceleration through the agency’s networks and affiliates.

For More Information:

https://beyondspirits.org/