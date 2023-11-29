Introducing Bourbon Cream Liqueurs By Doc Brown Farm & Distillers

LIVERPOOL, England— Designer Tom Lane – AKA Ginger Monkey – has helped the Georgia-based distillery Doc Brown launch into the market with label designs for four bourbon cream liqueurs. With smooth, flowing hand-rendered script, the bespoke lettering conveys the rich flavour and warm, luxurious quality of the liquid inside the bottle.

The latest flavour in the series, Salted Caramel, was released in October 2023, adding to Butter Pecan, Peppermint Mocha and Coffee. Each flavour is colour coded, and layers and textures have been carefully applied within the label designs, contributing to the sensory experience these delicious cream liqueurs offer.

The labels have embossed script and raised spot UC elements across the design to provide tactility and physicality. An overlapping secondary label encroaches for visual interest, carrying the main Doc Brown identity.

One of the main challenges for whiskey start-ups is establishing revenue streams while the spirits mature in their casks. Ginger Monkey developed the look and feel of the Bourbon Cream Liqueur conscious that while the creams would be the first Doc Brown products to hit the market, the brand’s core focus would be on its full-strength, straight bourbons.

“It was important for the Bourbon Cream labels to project the same level of craft, visual language and bourbon integrity as Doc Brown’s hero products. The lettering and graphics reflect the bourbon tradition that is central to this brand, and will appeal to both male and female consumers, which is another key part of the Doc Brown mission,” says Tom Lane.

Details and flourishes throughout the design are used to support Doc Brown’s brand narrative and values. For example, old coins are among the family heirlooms of the Brown and Dockweiler families, who set up the farm and distillery project in 2019. Small coins appear on the packaging to reflect the brand’s heritage and aesthetic, to highlight the heirloom Jimmy Red Corn grown on the farm, and to communicate the flavours and ingredients.

Since their introduction in 2022, Doc Brown’s bourbon creams have been in high demand. Soon after launch, the Butter Pecan, Peppermint Mocha and Coffee flavours sold out and the company has been working hard to replenish stocks, all the while signing new retailers wanting to stock the products.

In November 2023, Doc Brown Farm & Distillers Butter Pecan Bourbon Cream came runner up in the drink category of Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Awards, which is only adding to the demand.

Watch for more news soon about how Ginger Monkey created the Doc Brown brand identity and the Effie Jewel and Uncle Bogue bourbon labels.

About Ginger Monkey Design

Led by Tom Lane, Ginger Monkey Design specialises in bespoke lettering for branding and packaging. Based in Liverpool, the studio offers a full suite of brand design options and works for clients including Fósforo Mezcal, Coastal Distillery, Doc Brown Farm & Distillers, Finn Thompson Whisky and Edgemill Group. Collaborating with other agencies, Tom has contributed to major rebrands for Carlsberg, Grey Goose, Glencoyne and others.

About Doc Brown Farm & Distillers

Established in 2019, Doc Brown Farm & Distillers grows Jimmy Red Corn and other heritage grains to make traditional Southern bourbon. All the ingredients used originate in the state of Georgia, with an emphasis on natural farming techniques and traditional processes. The company’s first two bourbons – Effie Jewel and Uncle Bogue – are now available, with Resurrection Red due in 2024.

For More Information:

http://gingermonkeydesign.com/project/doc-brown-bourbon-cream-liqueur/