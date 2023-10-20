Introducing Fundador Triple Madera Sherry Cask Solera Gran Reserva

Gonzalez Byass USA is releasing Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva this fall, the latest addition to the Fundador Sherry Cask Collection. The Fundador Sherry Cask Collection, to which the Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva belongs, is composed of brandies aged in the best Sherry casks from the oldest winery in Jerez. Fundador, meaning ‘founder’ in English was created and recognized as Spain’s first Brandy de Jerez in 1874.

The Fundador Sherry Cask Collection includes the Fundador Supremo 12, 15 and 18 Solera Gran Reserva Brandies, Fundador Sherry Cask Solera Reserva and the newly introduced Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva. The collection of Fundador brandies has been growing over the years with new products, consolidating Fundador’s leadership as a reference for Brandy de Jerez and positioning Fundador as the leading Brandy producer from Spain.

Inspired by brandies from the 19th century Soleras, Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva from the specific Denomination Brandy de Jerez, is produced from specially selected wines for distillation in pot stills (traditional copper discontinuous distillation apparatus), and in columns and coffeys (continuous distillation apparatus) obtaining high quality wine spirit and ‘holandas’; aged through the Criaderas and Solera system in American oak 500 litre butts, previously seasoned with select Sherries such as Amontillado, Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez.

This is a very old Brandy with the following characteristics:

Color: amber mahogany with orange highlights

Aroma: full, full of spicy notes and winey esters intermingled with hints of fruit, honey, vanilla and toffee

Flavor: extremely balanced, with body, roundness and bouquet. Structured and full of Oloroso, Amontillado and Pedro Ximénez vinosity, together with sweet notes of vanilla, candied fruits and caramel. Elegant finish. Long and persistent

Andrew Sinclair, González Byass USA Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated: “We are thrilled that the Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva has been added to the Fundador Sherry Cask Collection, a testament to Fundador’s ability to adapt to new times without neglecting tradition.”

Due to its triple aging in Amontillado, Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez oak casks for three years, Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva is more complex yet softer and easier to drink.

Best enjoyed neat, Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva retails for $37.99 and is available across the United States in 750ml bottle format.

About González Byass USA

González Byass USA is a Chicago based importer for a strategically selected portfolio of fine wine and spirit brands from around the world including Spain, Chile, Italy and Austria. González Byass USA is the US subsidiary of González Byass headquartered in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. González Byass is a family-owned, collection of wineries founded in 1835 which spans Spain’s most important wine producing regions.

Today the fifth generation of the family are the custodians of many exceptional brands having built the company into a family of wineries which produces wine in some of Spain’s most famous regions; Bodegas Beronia (Rioja and Rueda), Dominio Fournier (Ribera del Duero), Cavas Vilarnau (Cava), Finca Constancia (Vino de la Tierra de Castilla), Finca Moncloa (Vino de la Tierra de Cádiz), Viñas del Vero (Somontano) and Pazos de Lusco (Rías Baixas). In each of these regions the family strives to make the best possible quality wines respecting the local terroir and the environment. At the same time, the company has also expanded its interests further in the premium spirits business and has created pioneering brands such as The London No.1 and Nomad Outland Whisky to complement the Spanish brandy Lepanto. In recent years, the family have expanded outside of Spain purchasing the quality vineyards of Viña Neyen de Apalta and Viñedos Veramonte in Chile. Organically farmed vineyards producing cool climate wines from Casablanca and complex reds from Apalta and Maipo.

González Byass USA also represents a number of international wineries in the US market including from Austria Domäne Wachau, and from Italy Pranza, Caldora, Cantine Cellaro, Vesevo, Vigneti Del Salento and Tenute Rossetti. In addition, from Spain we represent Harveys Bristol Cream and Fundador Brandy de Jerez, as well as Mexican brandies from Pedro Domecq: Presidente and Don Pedro.

About Grupo Emperador Spain

Grupo Emperador Spain belongs to Emperador INC, a Philippine multinational company founded 37 years ago in the city of Manila by the Tan family. It is the largest International Spirits Company with the biggest volume of Brandies in the world. In 2014, it expanded its business after the acquisition of White & Mackay and its recent incorporation of Bodegas Fundador in 2016.

