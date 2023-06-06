Introducing Johnnie Walker Blue Label Texas Limited Edition

Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky is excited to unveil the expansion of the exclusive Blue Label “Cities” edition bottles, which currently includes New York, California, Miami, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and Chicago. Hitting shelves June 1st, the new, vibrantly illustrated Blue Label Limited Edition bottle design pays homage to the great state of Texas.

The stunningly vivid design for the bottle is inspired by state treasures, tried and true to Texas. Some design elements include prickly pears which are native to the state, bluebonnets, the state flower, the renowned rodeo, a vast desert scene, and more. Of particular note, on the left panel of the bottle, there is a fictitious Keep Walking ranch with longhorn cattle befitting the vast expanses of grassy plains, not only paying tribute to Johnnie Walker’s iconic motto but also nodding to ranching which drives the Texas economy and culture.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Texas Limited Edition has an SRP of $249.99 and is available now at fine spirits retailers and online at ReserveBar.com.

For More Information:

https://www.johnniewalker.com/en-us/