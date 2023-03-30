Introducing Lingoncello, A New Finnish Liqueur Innovation

The tangy lingonberry surprises in the new Finnish Lingoncello handicraft liqueur, which draws inspiration from the world-famous Italian digestif classic, Limoncello. Lingoncello, made from Finnish hand-picked arctic lingonberries, can be enjoyed not only after a meal as it is, it is also suitable as a star ingredient for high-quality drink mixes, from spritzers to classic cocktails, as well as to give a fresh taste to desserts and pastries.

The Lingoncello handcraft liqueur was invented by Mother’s Milk Beverages, the creator of the popular Puolustuslaitos spirits products. Lingoncello’s manufacturer, bottler and distributor is the oldest alcohol company in Finland, Lignell & Piispanen, which has been operating in Kuopio since 1852. The product is built on creative concept development, long term craft manufacturing experience, and high-quality ingredients.

“Like many other successful Finnish innovations, the idea for Lingoncello was born in the sauna. The first batch was cooked under the sauna benches, where fresh lingonberries, Puolustuslaitos vodka and sugar infused for a couple of months into a amazing liqueur that struck us with astonishment. While tasting the prototype, we googled the word “lingoncello” and received zero search results. We wondered how it is possible that the concept has not already been invented. Of course, the development journey from a good idea to a high-quality market ready product took us years. But now we are ready!” says Joonas Mäkilä, founding partner of Mother’s Milk Beverages Oy and an entrepreneur.

Mother’s Milk Beverages, a beverage company founded by Joonas Mäkilä, film director Juuso Syrjä, Art Director Mika Wist and entrepreneur Roy Herold, was partnered with Lignell & Piispanen, the second oldest still operating family business in Finland, to produce Lingoncello. Lingoncello, manufactured in Kuopio, is of Finnish origin.

“Lignell & Piispanen has an amazing resume in the field of berry liqueurs and other alcoholic beverages that require premium handicraft knowledge. It is difficult to imagine more solid know-how in the manufacture of such a drink than from a manufacturer with more than 170 years of experience. They have many successful international products in their portfolio, which also help in the future journey of Lingoncello. Already at this stage, there are strong signs that our lingonberry drink will still go a long way from the Finnish forest,” says Juuso Syrjä, one of the founding partners of Mothers Milk Beverages Oy.

“When the guys shared their idea, we immediately realized that this has great potential both at home and in the export market. Even before the actual launch of the drink, in addition to the Finnish Alko monopoly distributor, we have been able to open distribution to Baltic Sea cruise ships and to the Helsinki Airport. Our export network has also received only positive feedback on the novelty. The first export batches of Lingoncello have already been sold and delivered to Australia and the UK,” says Harri Nylund, Development Director and Partner at Lignell & Piispanen. Mr Nylund adds: “The product contains pure Finnish style and exoticism, has a clear concept and an ingenious name that speaks for itself. Everyone immediately understands what Lingoncello is all about.”

Lingoncello, which gets its taste from wild Finnish nature, combines sweetness, softness and tartness. For the international market, special attention has also been paid to the branding of the product and the appearance of the packaging. Lingoncello can be consumed as a digestif or with dessert as such, but it can also be used as a base for a wide variety of drink mixes.

The soft, tangy and lingering taste of Lingoncello is suitable for example Lingoncello Spritz, Lingoncello & Tonic, Lingoncello Negroni, and Ling Royal cocktails.

“Lingoncello has an alcohol content of 25 percent, so it is very versatile. Lingonberry is widely suited for different food and drink seasons, from Christmas and New Year to spring and summer celebrations. The red drink is thus perfect for many occasions. The impressive bottle will not remain in the back of the cabinet to gather dust, as the lingonberry drink is also perfect for adding flavor to many desserts,” says Joonas Mäkilä.

Lingoncello is available for international market through Lignell & Piispanen export network.

0.5 liter bottle

Alcoholic strength 25%

For More Information:

https://www.lingoncello.com/