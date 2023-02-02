Introducing Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut Edition 12: There’s No Place Like Home

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Monkey 47, a cult-favorite, ultra-premium dry gin from Germany’s Black Forest, announced the launch of the newest edition of its Distiller’s Cut, available in the U.S. market for a limited time starting February 2023. Each year, Monkey 47 debuts a new edition of its highly collectible Distiller’s Cut, which features a Species Rara to complement the 47 unique botanicals in its signature Dry Gin. After embarking on a quest to discover the perfect 48th botanical in the obsessive pursuit of unparalleled quality, Monkey 47 unveiled Galim odoratum, more commonly known as Woodruff, as the Species Rara in the 12th edition, sourced from a familiar landscape – none other than the distillery’s home in the Black Forest.

Some of the best things are right there under your nose, and this edition’s Species Rara was found in the wooded expanse just beyond the distillery gates. Woodruff, or in German, Waldmeister, is a member of the Bedstraw (Rebiacae) family that owes its unique, pungent aroma to the coumarin it contains. With its aromatic profile, Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut Edition 12 is a spicy and elegant Dry Gin that features delicate, almost ethereal top notes of cinnamon and vanilla against a backdrop of extraordinary density and complexity. It is a remarkable taste experience, not only for those who appreciate the refined aroma of Woodruff, but for all who enjoy a high-quality gin sourced from the finest ingredients in the world.

“Now in its 12th edition, this renowned cult classic continues to set the hearts of bartenders and gin enthusiasts around the world racing. This edition of Distiller’s Cut is proof that good things really can be found right before your eyes,” Alexander Stein, Founder of Monkey 47, said. “At the Black Forest Distillery, we’re proud to offer guests an experience rooted in the exploration of the amazing ingredients that can be sourced within a short distance from the distillery. Distiller’s Cut is a homage to these hidden gems, and further proof of how we leave no stone unturned when it comes to adventures of flavor.”

To obtain the characteristic flavor of coumarin, Woodruff leaves are dried for several weeks. Woodruff only contains a precursor of this fragrant substance, which is only released by enzymes when the plant is ground up or left to wild. Luckily, the granary at 24 Hofe just outside the distillery gates is a dry, shaded place that’s ideal for getting the moisture out of the leaves before they’re added to the traditional Monkey 47 macerate. Due to the concentration of essential oils involved, striking the perfect balance in the amounts used is critical in order to blend in this intoxicating interplay of aromas and achieve the most harmonious overall composition possible.

Woodruff plants, which prefer nutrient-rich soil, can be found in the woods from mid-April. Their small, white buds start blossoming in early May and bristle-covered fruits form around the beginning of September.

Staying true to Monkey 47’s collectable and sophisticated bottle, which reflects the brand’s constant pursuit of quality and rich heritage, this time the label is bright green taking inspiration from the Waldmeister’s lively green leaves. The giftbox is created with sustainable FSC paper and its design unites Monkey 47’s legendary wallpaper and the new unique label colorway in a refined understated manner.

About Monkey 47

Through masterly distillation and maturing in traditional earthenware containers, the goodness of all 47 hand-picked ingredients is brought fully to bear. Admittedly, it appears somewhat eccentric to claim that a recipe for Gin has the power to unite great British traditions, with the spices of India, and the rich landscape of the Black Forest. And yet it is precisely this eccentricity that defines the enigmatic venturesome character of Montgomery Collins, from whom our Schwarzwald Dry Gin originates. Aficionados, bartenders and connoisseurs the world over have come to appreciate the incredible complexity and harmony of a gin, which has consistently been voted the No.1 Top Trending Gin brand in the World’s Best Bars.

About The Gin Hub

The Gin Hub is where you will find our collection of wonderful International Gins: Beefeater, Plymouth, Malfy, Monkey 47 and KI NO BI as well as the passionate people behind them. Created in London in July 2017, The Gin Hub was born as a stand-alone company, which now reports to Pernod Ricard UK, to drive the global development of its portfolio of International Premium Gin brands. Nimble and experimental, The Gin Hub is a place where world-class expertise is celebrated, where innovation and ideas are nurtured and where its gin brands can truly thrive.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Co´digo Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson’s Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in?New York,?New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As “creators of conviviality,” we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

