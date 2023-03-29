Introducing Sangam World Malt Whisky From The Rampur Distillery

NEW DELHI, India— The creative minds behind the highly awarded line of Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies announce the release of their newest brand, Sangam World Malt Whisky. Sangam will join the Radico Khaitan portfolio alongside such lauded distallates as Rampur Select Cask, Rampur Double Cask, and Rampur Asava, each named in multiple top industry spirits lists, and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, awarded India Gin Distillery Of The Year at 2021’s NYISC. Beginning next month, Sangam’s innovative and uncompromising blend of malts from around the globe will become available across the U.S.

Sangam World Malt Whisky combines Indian single malt with a diversity of the finest malt whiskies sourced from Europe and the New World, eschewing the usual practice of keeping products from far flung geographic whisky regions distinct. These meticulously selected world whiskies are carefully combined by Sangam’s Master Blender, Anup Barik, to best showcase the unique and complex contributions of each locale.

The name Sangam, derived from the Hindi word for “confluence,” was chosen to evoke the image of two powerful rivers merging to form something greater than the sum of their parts. “Just like rivers that flow from different wellsprings, Sangam World Malt Whisky represents the convergence of the rich traditions of the East with the expertise of the West in the art of whisky-making,” says Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Sangam’s parent company, Radico Khaitan. He adds: “Sangam World Malt Whisky represents our commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering only the highest quality spirits to our customers; we have worked tirelessly to create a product that will not only meet, but exceed, the expectations of whisky lovers around the globe.”

On the nose Sangam offers hints of soft fruit such as lychee, green apple, pear and apricot, followed by bright citrus notes and the floral tones of rose and heather. Aromas of honey, vanilla, and caramel toffee lead into a perfectly balanced palate. Delicate peat and saline characteristics are enrobed in a wine-like texture. The mild smoke gradually dissipates, revealing an interplay of baking spices, cinnamon and nutmeg. The finish is long and satisfying.

“We are confident that Sangam World Malt Whisky will become a favorite among whisky connoisseurs worldwide, joining the other expressions from Rampur Distillery including Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gins,” Mr. Banga concludes.

Sangam World Malt Whisky is sold in 700ml bottles, carries an ABV of 43% (86 proof), and has an SRP of $64.99 to $69.99. Shipping begins in late April, to arrive on shelves in May of this year.

About Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan was established in 1943 and is the largest Indian beverage alcohol company. As one of the oldest whisky distillers in India, Radico Khaitan has been distilling malt whiskies for over 28 years with a reputation for quality and innovation. Its main distilleries are based in Uttar Pradesh in the foothills of the Himalayas. Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin are also owned by Radico Khaitan and produced in the same distillery as Sangam.

Other brands in their portfolio include Morpheus Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, After Dark Whisky, 8 PM Whisky and Contessa Rum.

For More Information:

https://www.radicokhaitan.com/