Introducing SU CASA MEZCAL, a Brand-New Spirit Positioned to Grow in the Global Mezcal Market

NEW YORK – As the global market for mezcal continues to soar, SU CASA MEZCAL launches today in hundreds of retail stores, bars, restaurants, hotels and stadiums in New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Florida. SU CASA MEZCAL will be available for purchase in select BevMo, Gopuff and BuyRite stores. It will also be prominently featured on cocktail menus in a wide variety of prestigious locations including TAO Group, Catch Hospitality Group, Moxy Hotels, ESME Hotel, Scarpetta Restaurants, The Seville, Gurney’s Montauk Resort, Pier 13 and The Bradford to name just a few. Additional locations across the country will soon be announced.

Mezcal is now the fastest growing liquor category in the United States and the global market is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031 with North America driving the growth*. Despite this surge in popularity, a true market leader has yet to emerge, and most consumers would be hard-pressed to name a single mezcal brand. With its striking custom blue bottle and unique look, a memorable and easy-to-pronounce name, and an attractive price point, SU CASA MEZCAL is uniquely poised to lead a competitive market.

“It’s rare for a category as explosive as mezcal to not capture much brand recognition or brand loyalty. There’s no Tito’s or Casamigos of mezcal. Most bottles have forgettable labels with names that are difficult pronounce,” said Joey Angelo, founder of SU CASA MEZCAL. “With its colorful bottle that’s easy to spot from across the bar, SU CASA is the fun, attention-grabbing mezcal that hasn’t existed until now. SU CASA is the mezcal you’ll remember the next time you’re ordering mezcal.”

A Unique Look and Feel

SU CASA MEZCAL arrives with a bold new design that stands out from the crowd. The unmistakable custom blue bottle can’t be missed and its unique vertical label is easy to read. The bottle also features raised textured bubbles (reminiscent of the glasses at your favorite Mexican restaurant) for a truly different look and feel.

The SU CASA Taste: A Mezcal for Everyone

SU CASA MEZCAL offers a balanced taste profile with light smoke and an emphasis on citrus, vanilla and tropical flavors. While some mezcals offer a heavy, overpowering smoke flavor, SU CASA’s lighter touch makes it the perfect introduction for those who are new to mezcal – as well as a versatile cocktail ingredient. The result is a spirit that maintains the authenticity and true spirit of mezcal while also being inclusive, with a delicious flavor that everyone can enjoy.

An Attractive Price Point for Consumers and Businesses

SU CASA MEZCAL is a premium spirit without an exorbitant price tag. Its suggested retail price of $34.99 per bottle makes it an appealing purchase option for consumers who may be new to mezcal.

In addition, SU CASA MEZCAL’s wholesale price of $24.99 offers a price strategy for bars and restaurants to maximize profits. “Cocktail lists drive volume and profits for bars and restaurants but most premium mezcals are too expensive to include on menus. SU CASA MEZCAL is a premium spirit priced the same as most tequilas — $0.99 an ounce – making it the ultimate profit-driver for our partners,” said Joey Angelo. “SU CASA MEZCAL will appear on the cocktail lists of hundreds of prestigious locations in major metro areas, and we look forward to expanding our reach and driving sales for our partners.”

Joey Angelo, Founder

With nearly twenty years of experience in the wine and spirits industry, Joey Angelo has built a successful career as a leading executive in liquor sales, distribution, marketing and branding. He is co-founder of MARGS, the ready-to-drink canned margarita, which recently received a $3M+ investment from Lab Capital Advisors. Joey served as President/Co-Owner of VIVA XXXII Tequila, a brand he launched and positioned for exit in just under four years. During his tenure, Joey elevated the philanthropic tequila brand to new levels while compiling tens of thousands of cases sold and placement features in the most exclusive accounts in the U.S. Previously, Joey was a sales executive at Empire Merchants, one of the top liquor distribution companies in the United States. In this role, he amassed and represented a spirits portfolio valued at more than $100 million in the metro New York market and was the recipient of 12 consecutive President’s awards for sales volume, visibility and distribution of some of the world’s top spirit brands.

About SU CASA MEZCAL

SU CASA MEZCAL is based on a recipe that originated in the early 1940s in Mexico when Jose Garcia began harvesting the espadin agave plant that lends mezcal its unique character and flavor. With its unmistakable, custom blue bottle, SU CASA MEZCAL is a premium spirit hand-crafted with simple, natural ingredients to deliver the taste and essence of Mexico’s natural wonders. To date, SU CASA MEZCAL is the only brand imported into the U.S. by the Garcia family. Now, more than 80 years after Jose created his first batch, the makers of SU CASA MEZCAL invite you to share in this ongoing tradition, from their house to yours.

*Data by Straits Research, November 2022

For More Information:

http://www.sucasamezcal.com