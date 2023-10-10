Introducing the First Addition to The Beverly Spirits Portfolio: The Beverly Reserve

Beverly Spirits is proud to introduce The Beverly Reserve, a highly anticipated limited edition barrel strength American whiskey, set to make its grand debut on October 10. To celebrate the release of this new expression, and Beverly Spirits’ release in the state of Tennessee, the brand is hosting an exclusive launch event at 1 Hotel Nashville. Beverly Spirits’ award-winning American whiskeys, The Beverly High Rye and The Beverly Reserve, will be distributed by Best Brands Inc. in Tennessee.

Crafted by Beverly Spirits Founder Andrew Borenzweig and Cedar Ridge Distillery’s Head Distiller Murphy Quint in the process of designing their original recipe in 2021, The Beverly Reserve impressed them with its remarkable finesse at a notable 116 Proof, and they reserved it for an exclusive future release. Today, Beverly Spirits is excited to announce the arrival of the inaugural batch of only 550 bottles.

A blend of sixty percent straight bourbon and forty percent straight rye, The Beverly Reserve offers rich, round layers of burnt marshmallow, caramel, candied pecans, and a sensation of melted butter mouthfeel, leading into a long, decadent finish full of brown butter, maple, and cinnamon. This superior sipping whiskey is meant to be savored neat.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first new expression, The Beverly Reserve. It is bold, buttery, rich and round — and uniquely pleasurable to sip at barrel strength. When Murphy and I first tasted it in 2021, our eyes lit up. We are excited to share that experience with enthusiasts across the country in this first, limited batch of only five hundred and fifty bottles.” said Andrew Borenzweig, founder of Beverly Spirits.

Committed to a sustainable future, Beverly Spirits is an official partner of Trees for the Future in the fight against climate change, food insecurity and poverty. For every bottle sold, one tree is planted, four lbs. of CO2 are removed, four lbs. of organic produce are created, and sixteen square feet of land are restored through the partnership. With over 250 million trees planted, Trees for the Future is a valuable partner in combating deforestation and creating a healthier planet.

The Beverly Reserve will be available in the United States beginning on October 10, 2023 in 750mL bottles for a suggested retail price of $79.99 at select retailers, bars, and restaurants in California, New York and Tennessee.

For More Information:

https://beverlyhighrye.com/