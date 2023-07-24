Ironton Distillery Releases Limited Edition Cask Strength American Single Malt

To celebrate Ironton Distillery’s 5-year anniversary, they are doing a limited release of a Cask Strength American Single Malt Whiskey.

What’s better than whiskey on your birthday? Absolutely nothing in our professional opinion! With 5 great years down, we are releasing our first barrel of 4 year, cask strength whiskey. Cherry and toasted coconut shine bright in this boozy summer sipper, your tiki drinks just got a 120 proof upgrade! Cheers to old whiskeys, high spirits and young hearts!

Tasting Notes Nose: Cherry, Rich Chocolate, Bitter Cacao Palate: Long Tobacco, Sharp Honey, Rustic Vanilla, Toasted Coconut Finish: Strong Wood, High Body.

