Island Brands USA Debuts New Flavor and Look With CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade

CHARLESTON, S.C.— Island Brands USA, an innovative and disruptive lifestyle company that produces premium products across the adult beverage space, is expanding distribution of its new-look CRUSH flavored malt beverage line into Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Besides debuting an all-new look with eye-catching label art, CRUSH is also launching a new flavor option in those five Southeast states:CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade. It joins CRUSH Tropical Punch and CRUSH Lime Margarita,all of which clock in at 10% ABV and are available year-round in 16-ounce and 19.2-ounce cans at convenience stores and other off-premise locations.

“CRUSH Tropical Punch and CRUSH Lime Margarita have been such a hit with our wholesale partners and retail customers, we couldn’t wait to get CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade out to the market in these key Southeast territories,” said Island Brands’ CEO and Co-Founder Scott Hansen. “The new can artwork is off-the-charts cool — they’re almost too pretty to CRUSH!”

All CRUSH products are made with natural flavors and are best served between40 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Sixteen-ounce and 19.2-ounce cans will be available in singles, four-packs, and 24-can cases. Pricing will be competitive with comparable products in the FMB category. Limited samples available for media considering coverage.

The CRUSH portfolio extension and distribution expansion is the latest exciting news from Island Brands. InJanuary the company announced a new partnership as title sponsor of star driverKaz Grala and the Sam Hunt Racing team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. And in March, Island Brands will have its premium beers available direct to consumers for nationwide shipping and delivery.

About Island Brands USA

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands USA is a lifestyle company that uses only the finest, all-natural ingredients to produce super-premium beer, flavored malt beverages, craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Its popular products are currently available for online direct-to-consumer ordering through bevmax.com as well as fleetwide service on Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, the innovative company’s growing portfolio of clean, top-quality beverages cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company’s mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned.

For More Information:

https://www.islandbrandsusa.com/