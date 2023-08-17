IZO Spirits to Be Available at Select Total Wine Stores

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— This fall, the celebrated IZO Spirits (IZO) collection – including an award-winning Mezcal Joven – will be available at select Total Wine locations in California, Texas, and Florida. IZO began with a mission to share the authentic flavor of a traditional handcrafted Mexican Mezcal with the world. Upholding the sustainable practices of their forebears, a close-knit team of Master Mezcaleros labored to preserve a time-perfected process and a remarkable finished product that spoke to the sacred story behind every sip. Rooted in the rich soil of strong community and precious cultural heritage, the brand has steadily expanded a line that includes eight distinctive agave spirits, introducing a nation to a collection centuries in the making.

This fall, IZO introduces select items from its uniquely handcrafted collection of agave spirits to all 36 Total Wine locations across California, along with 14 locations throughout Texas and 14 across the state of Florida. The brand is working to establish its reach in additional markets, including Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

“It has been our honor to share these prized pieces of our culture with discerning shoppers throughout California,” explains IZO Co-Founder Gaston Martinez. “Now, we are thrilled to reach a wider audience, lending the unforgettable flavors of Mexican tradition to elevate meals and moments across the country.”

Soon after the debut of its Mezcal Joven, wild-harvested and slow-crafted from the plentiful Cenizo agave hearts dotting the Durango, Mexico landscape, IZO partnered with select Costco stores throughout the Southern California region. This award-winning spirit was followed by seven additional “spirits worth celebrating”: Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino, Mezcal Reposado Cenizo, Mezcal Joven Ensamble, Sotol Dasylirion, Bacanora Silver, Mezcal Añejo Cenizo, and Sotol Reposado, each pure-distilled and packaged in a trademark black onyx ombre bottle.

During the 2020 pandemic, the brand maintained its distributor partnerships while also affirming its staunch commitment to community connection, focusing efforts on the production of high-quality hand sanitizer for the local Durango residents. In early 2023, bolstered by their remarkable success within the West Coast market, the IZO team established its U.S. headquarters in the redesigned office space of San Diego’s historic Mission Brewery Plaza. In 2024, the brand is planning an expansion of its Durango operations site to a new state-of-the-art distillery.

About IZO Spirits

Co-Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Spirits speaks to generations of Mezcaleros, Sotoleros, Tequileros, and Bacaneros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Spirits tells the story of centuries-old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world.

For More Information:

https://www.izospirits.com