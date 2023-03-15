J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs Debuts American-Produced Lychee Liqueur

J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs, America’s Craft Liqueur Company, continues to expand its portfolio nationwide with the launch of its fourth expression, J.F. Haden’s Lychee Liqueur. Available March 1, every handcrafted bottle of J.F. Haden’s Lychee Liqueur will feature 100 percent real lychee with a luscious floral foundation that blends perfectly with martinis, spritzes, daiquiris or served on the rocks.

J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs is produced and bottled in Florida with real flavors and no artificial preservatives by Tropical Distillers. The distillery uses a small batching process overseen by master distiller, Jason Ericson, to ensure the highest quality and peak flavors in its craft liqueurs. Now offering four expressions: Mango, Espresso, Citrus, and Lychee, J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs can be found across the U.S. online and through select distributors in Florida, New York, Nevada, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

The rare lychee fruit has been celebrated for centuries as a symbol of royalty and love, and it first appeared on Florida’s coasts in the 18th century. In the U.S., Lychee is now grown almost exclusively in South Florida, with 80 percent of production taking place in Miami-Dade County where Tropical Distillers is located. J.F. Haden’s unique lychee proofing process brings out the exotic, sweet, and tart flavors of the distinctive fruit, making it a delectable addition to any cocktail or recipe.

