J. Rieger & Co. Releases 2022 World Championship Vodka with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— How ‘bout those Chiefs! In celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs World Championship win this weekend, Kansas City’s Original Distillery and proud Chiefs partner, J. Rieger & Co. bottled a commemorative 2022 World Championship Premium Wheat Vodka. A special Championship label with Chiefs logo adorns each bottle, making this limited edition release a must-have for any Chiefs fan.

750 mL bottles are available at Kansas and Missouri retailers, and at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery, located at 2700 Guinotte Ave., in the historic Electric Park district of Kansas City.

Each bottle holds 750 mL of Rieger’s critically acclaimed 100% wheat vodka. Not only is this bottle a great piece of Chiefs memorabilia to put on the shelf, it’s great in the glass as well, either on the rocks, or mixed in your favorite vodka cocktail.

Rieger’s Premium Wheat Vodka is known for its clean and smooth flavor. The premium vodka is run through the distillery’s 750-gallon copper pot still, rounding out the spirit while giving it a rich, full-body mouthfeel.

“We were all watching the game on Sunday in anticipation of a Chiefs victory,” said J. Rieger & Co. Master Distiller Nathan Perry. “We got ready to bottle this batch as soon as the clock ticked 0:00. Our experienced distilling and packaging teams took on the challenge, and we’re proud to say that this is available on shelves now, less than three days after the final whistle blew, just in time for the victory parade. It was a big effort from the entire team, and we are happy this made it to the hands of diehard Chiefs fans this quickly.”

About J. Rieger & Co.

J. Rieger & Co. was originally founded in 1887 in Kansas City’s West Bottoms Livestock Exchange district. The distillery offered over 100 alcoholic products on a national basis, including the iconic Monogram Whiskey, but was forced to close in 1919 with the advent of Prohibition. In 2014, 95 years after Prohibition, the brand was relaunched by business partners Ryan Maybee, co-founder of The Rieger and Manifesto, and Andy Rieger, the great-great-great-grandson of Jacob Rieger. The current distillery is in the historic Electric Park neighborhood in Kansas City. The core product line includes Kansas City Whiskey, Midwestern Dry Gin, Caffe Amaro, and Premium Wheat Vodka.

For More Information:

https://www.jriegerco.com/our-spirits/chiefs-championship-vodka