Jack Daniel’s and the ASYMCA’s “Operation Ride Home” Campaign Kicks Off Its 13th Year

Lynchburg, TN (November 9, 2023) – The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) today kicked off the 13th year of their “Operation Ride Home” (ORH) campaign with over 1,000 junior-enlisted service members and family members slated to make the trip home to see loved ones this holiday season. Nearly 13,000 people have traveled since the beginning of the program in 2011.

In keeping with its financial commitment since ORH began, Jack Daniel’s has once again made a $100,000 donation and is asking friends to visit operationridehome.com where they can contribute to the cause. Nearly $3 million has been raised by the famed Tennessee Whiskey distillery, its business partners, and the public to provide financial assistance for active-duty, junior-enlisted military, and their families to travel from their base of duty to homes across the country. But for every service member and family helped, there are ten who are waiting, according to ASYMCA officials.

The ASYMCA works with the various military commands in specific areas co-located with ASYMCA branches to identify and prioritize junior-enlisted service members and families most in financial need. Service men and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard have traveled to all 50 states through airline tickets, pre-paid debit cards for those driving and other benefits.

“Operation Ride Home has provided life-changing experiences for these heroes and their families, and it is a true honor and privilege for all of us at Jack Daniel’s to help get them home,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “For so many of our junior-enlisted, the cost of travel is out of reach for them, but this assistance helps ensure they’ll be where they need to be during the holidays – at home with family, friends and the ones they love.”

“For the last 13 years, the Armed Services YMCA and Jack Daniel’s has made home for the holidays a reality for junior-enlisted service members and their families,” said ASYMCA CEO Bill French, VADM, USN (Ret.) “This gift means so much to these deserving military families, and it would not be possible without the generosity of Jack Daniel’s.”

Operation Ride Home is open to active-duty E-5 and below, both single and married, who might not otherwise financially be able to travel home. The option to drive or fly is an individual decision. For additional information on eligibility and to view participating installations that qualify for travel assistance, please visit asymca.org/operation-ride-home.

