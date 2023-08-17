Jack Daniel’s Announces Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye Whiskey

Lynchburg, Tenn. – The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye as the newest member of its Single Barrel Special Release collection. The 2023 limited edition Special Release features Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye Whiskey aged first in new American white oak barrels and then finished in high-toast Heritage Barrels.

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed before aging in new, handmade American white oak barrels for at least five years. It is then aged for over two years in uniquely crafted heavy-toast Heritage Barrels from the Jack Daniel Cooperage to achieve a complex rye whiskey full of unique, richer taste.

“Our lightly charred and heavily toasted Heritage Barrels showcase the expertise of our cooperage and elevate innovation through the barrel making process,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “Our unique barrel toasting process and rye grain bill work together to create an extraordinary rye whiskey that marries sweetness with spice. We couldn’t be more excited for our friends to enjoy this special twist on our original Heritage Barrel expression.”

The Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye Whiskey has an aroma of toasted oak, light spices and honey. Rich flavors of oak and vanilla combine with notes of toasted rye bread and molasses, providing a unique finish of graham cracker and brown sugar balanced by rye and barrel notes.

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye, bottled at 100 proof, will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning in August at $75 for a 700 ml size.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

