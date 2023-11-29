Jack Daniel’s Releases Limited Edition Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.— The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Distillery Series Selection #12, a Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks. The latest in the distillery’s line of experimental and innovative whiskeys features Jack Daniel’s classic Tennessee Whiskey with an additional layer of complexity perfect for the season.

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series is available in Tennessee only and in limited quantities. Like all Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskeys, the latest expression has a grain bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye and is charcoal mellowed before entering into new, charred American white oak barrels. Once fully matured, the whiskey was then finished in Oloroso Sherry casks for an additional three years.

“We first used Oloroso Sherry Casks with our American Single Malt, and it was only natural to continue experimenting with them to craft innovations that only Jack Daniel’s could,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “What resulted was something completely unique that further elevates the complexity of Old No. 7 but maintains a balanced profile. We can’t wait for our friends to try what we believe is the perfect sip for the season.”

The straight Tennessee Whiskey has an aroma of sweet citrus on the nose, which builds to a taste of rich baking spices, nutmeg and caramel. It’s crowned with a lingering finish of notes of red fruit, achieved through maturation in the Sherry casks.

Selected by Whiskey Taster Randall Fanning, who recently retired after nearly 50 years with the brand, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks is bottled at 90 proof (45% abv) and will be available in select stores in Tennessee and at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery beginning December 2 in 375ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $41.99.

