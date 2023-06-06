Jacob’s Pardon Whiskey Unveils Small Batch Recipe #3, an 18-Year-Old American Light Whiskey

A whiskey steeped in Prohibition-era history, Jacob’s Pardon, has released Jacob’s Pardon Small Batch Recipe #3. Initially launched in October 2020 by Marc D. Taub and his son Jake, known for their successful wine and spirits import businesses—Palm Bay International and Taub Family Selections—with renowned author and spirits authority F. Paul Pacult as the Master Blender, Jacob’s Pardon Small Batch Recipe #3 is available at select retailers nationwide, at $195.00 for 750ml.

With this new release, Pacult and the Taubs’ sought to create a liquid completely unique within the market. The American palate has become far more sophisticated when it comes to whiskey and authenticity is a key selling point. With this in mind, Jacob’s Pardon is pleased to introduce the 18-year-old American light whiskey. Produced by MGP, Batch #3 features a mashbill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley and barreled at proof, with an ABV of 71.25%.

Bottled from 211 uncharred new barrels, the whiskey has been aged 18 years. The wood rounds off the edges, allowing the attributes of the corn to shine through over time. The resulting flavor profile consists of caramel corn, black cherry, prune Danish, loads of baking spices such as nutmeg, clove, cinnamon and vanilla bean, pipe tobacco fragrance and more.

Pacult, who has served as Master Blender since 2019, was intrigued by the opportunity to work on a whiskey that is as rich in flavor as it is in history. He shared, “We took our time with Jacob’s Pardon Small Batch #3. While it is a light American whiskey, the tasting experience is anything but light. We chose to bottle at cask strength, allowing for less human interference and a more authentic product to be best enjoyed as is.”

Representing the third and fourth generations, respectively, of their family-owned enterprise, Marc and Jake crafted Jacob’s Pardon as a nod to Marc’s great uncles’ tradition of whiskey production. The family history dates back nearly a century with Jacob and Abner Taub during Prohibition. Eventually, their operation was raided, and the brothers were charged with violation of Section 99, Title 18 US Codes. Six years later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued presidential pardons to the Taub brothers—allowing them to reignite their family business along with their brother Martin (Marc D. Taub’s grandfather) which set into motion the Taub family tradition that would span generations.

The Taub family continues the legacy with Jacob’s Pardon Whiskey, part of the Palm Bay International portfolio. The brand returned to its roots as a rectifier of the spirits business, with a strong commitment to making the very best American Whiskey.

Jacob's Pardon Whiskey

Palm Bay International

Palm Bay’s artisanal spirits portfolio is carefully curated to include unique products with substance and authenticity. It currently includes 18 distilleries from 8 countries with offerings that range from classic expressions like Bribón Tequila and Råvo Vodka to cutting-edge variations on established categories like Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin to collectibles such as Wemyss Single Malt Single Cask Scotch Whiskies.

F. Paul Pacult

F. Paul Pacult is a world-renowned spirits expert, journalist, author and now Master Blender. Pacult was recently the publisher/editor of F. Paul Pacult’s Spirit Journal. F. Paul Pacult’s Spirit Journal, founded in 1991, was recognized as the world’s premier independent source of spirits reviews and evaluations. Additionally, from 1982 to 2009, he contributed articles and cover stories to scores of national and international publications, including Playboy, Wine & Spirits Magazine, Cheers, Connoisseur, MarketWatch, Travel & Leisure, Men’s Journal, Beverage Dynamics and many others. Most prominently, for 17 years he wrote about spirits, cocktails, travel, and wine for the New York Times Sunday Magazine; was the Sky Magazine wine/spirits/cocktail columnist for 13 years for Delta Air Lines; and for 9 years was Wine Enthusiast’s spirits columnist/spirits tasting editor.

