James Bay Distillers Expands to Montana Liquor Stores

EVERETT, Wash. — James Bay Distillers, Ltd. announced that they have expanded distribution to the State of Montana through a new agreement with the Montana Alcohol Beverage Control Division. The company has shipped a pallet of their gold- and double-gold-medal award-winning whiskies, gins, vodka and finocchietto to Montana. This first shipment is slated for onward delivery to Belgrade Liquor in Belgrade, MT, located just west of Bozeman and on the way to Yellowstone National Park. Belgrade Liquor is minutes from the Bozeman airport, and boasts “the largest and most unique selection of liquor in Montana.”

Among the spirits from James Bay Distillers soon to be at Belgrade Liquor are their Galloping Goose Canadian whisky (97-points, six gold medals), Lochside Summer Gin No. 5 (92-points and rated 1 of the top 12 gins in the US by Wine Enthusiast), James Bay Navy Gin (90-points, rated “dangerously smooth”), Inner Harbour Scotch Whisky bottled under a UK permit (rated by Tokyo Whisky competition as same quality as Johnnie Walker’s 18-year whisky), a recently released Seattle Dry Gin (coriander forward, 92 points, pairs with steaks, lamb, pork), Strait Up Killer Vodka (corn & wheat, 92-points “1 of the top 9 vodkas in America” and “1 of the top 100 spirits in 2022” per Wine Enthusiast), Gintrigue Barrel-Aged Gin (31 months in a Martel cognac cask; 95 points, very gintriguing!), and 91-point gold medal Finocchietto, made to an original Italian recipe which has also claimed a double-gold medal from the SIP Northwest’s Best of the Northwest competition.

Pending delivery to Belgrade Liquor from the Montana ABCD in June, products will be available at Belgrade Liquor’s location at 7007 Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade, as well as online for shipment in Montana. Sales limited to customers 21+ of course.

Other private liquor stores in Montana (“agency liquor stores”) should connect with their Montana ABCD contacts or with James Bay Distillers to discuss product availability and wholesale pricing within Montana.

About James Bay Distillers: the company is a craft distillery at Paine Field Airport in Everett, WA, about 20 miles north of Seattle. The company distills and bottles a range of super-premium whiskies, gins, vodka and specialty spirits from their location between the runways at the south end of the airport.

https://belgradeliquor.com