James Bay Distillers Expands Whisky, Gin & Vodka Distribution to 48 States & 28 Countries

EVERETT, Wash.— James Bay Distillers announced that it has expanded retail distribution to 48 states and 28 countries with new product availability through For Whiskey Lovers, an online sales portal and its network of licensed partners and fulfillment centers.

James Bay Distillers will initially list eight of its spirits:

— four of its award-winning gins: 92-point Summer Gin No. 5 (rated “1 of the top 12 gins in the US” by Wine Enthusiast); 90-point Berry & Ube Gin (the world’s only gin with Pacific island ube); 95-point Gintrigue Barrel-Aged Gin (gold medal from the Asia International Spirits competition in Hong Kong); and James Bay Navy Gin (double-gold award, rated “dangerously smooth).

— 92-point Strait Up Killer Vodka, rated 92-points and “1 of the top 9 vodkas” and “1 of the top 100 spirits” in the U.S. by Wine Enthusiast.

— three whiskies: Inner Harbour Scotch whisky (rated equal to the 18-year Johnnie Walker, Balvenie and others at the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits competition); Galloping Goose Canadian whisky (both the PR%F Competition rated 97-point/double-gold medal red label and the gold-medal blue label cognac-cask finished release). James Bay’s blue label Galloping Goose has earned medals equal to Buffalo Trace, Uncle Nearest and others in national competitions in New York.

James Bay Distillers’ spirits will be sold and shipped by licensed partners of For Whisky Lovers. Sales are restricted to adults 21-years of age in the U.S. (other rules may apply for international sales). In all instances, any solicitation, invitation, offer, advertisement or communication is void where prohibited by law.

“This significantly expands our reach to fans and supporters, allowing personal purchases and gifts to be sent to nearly all states, and key countries where we are talking to wholesale importers,” said Ernest Troth, president of James Bay Distillers. “The ability to quickly ship single bottles or cases of spirits to many countries in Asia, Europe, South America and even to Cyprus in the Mediterranean is part of our overall international sales plans,” added Troth.

A complete list of the 28 countries is available at For Whiskey Lovers’ website.

For More Information:

https://forwhiskeylovers.com/collections/james-bay-distillers-ltd