James Bay Distillers Releases Seattle Dry Gin

EVERETT, Wash.— James Bay Distillers, Ltd. has announced it’s latest gin release, their coriander-forward Seattle Dry Gin, which is available for sale at the distillery at Paine Field in Everett, WA, and online. Seattle Dry Gin is the company’s fifth gold-medal award-winning sipping gin in a series of fun and flavorful gins. Seattle Dry Gin is bottled in 750-ml bottles at 90 proof (45% alc./vol.). While many gins include coriander as a back note to juniper, James Bay brings this forward and increases the proof to provide a true on-the-rocks dry gin to sip and enjoy with food. Seattle Dry Gin on-the-rocks pairs well with anything cooked on the grill, roast lamb, pork or beef and roast vegetables. The warmth of the coriander leads to a pleasant citrus finish with their inclusion of orange zest among the botanicals. “This is a true ‘dinner gin,” said Ernest Troth, company president. “We wanted a gin to accompany well-spiced foods, and which is also fun to enjoy neat or over ice.”

About James Bay Distillers

James Bay’s other award-winning gins include Lochside Summer Gin No. 5 (“1 of the top 12 gins in the US”, a gold medal winner from Sunset Magazine International); Gintrigue barrel-aged gin (95 point gold medal winner, aged 31 months in a Martel cognac cask), Berry & Ube Gin (90 point gold medal, the only gin in the world with ube) and James Bay Navy Gin which at 114-proof highlights elderflower, vanilla and lemon as signature botanicals. Their Navy Gin is lemony at the high proof, and transforms to elderflower & floral notes when adding club soda or a tonic. Their Navy Gin is a double-gold medal award-winner and rated, “Dangerously Smooth!”

James Bay Distillers produces a total of 13 other spirits – 7 of which are ranked 90-points and above, 4 of which are Double Gold medal award winners. All spirits are available at the distillery, online and selected spirits are available at liquor stores local to Everett, WA and Washington State (Total Wine & Spirits, Central Market and Town & Country Markets among them).

About Seattle Dry Gin

Seattle Dry Gin is available for online purchase and shipping to Washington State, Alaska and the District of Columbia through the company’s website. Spirits sales restricted to consumers 21 years of age and above. Wholesale, off-premise and on-premise pricing are available.

For More Information:

https://jamesbay.distilleryspirits.com