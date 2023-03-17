Junglee Inc. Expands New Jersey Distribution with Allied Beverage Group Partnership

NEW JERSEY— Junglee, the up and coming South Asian Inspired Ready to Drink Crafted Cocktail brand has announced its distribution agreement earlier this month with Allied Beverage Group, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor. This collaboration is expected to bring Junglee’s high-quality products to more customers than ever before, while also boosting the brand’s exposure and sales in New Jersey. The Junglee brand is committed to providing premium quality cocktails made with the finest ingredients, and this partnership with Allied Beverage Group will ensure that the brand’s offerings are available to a wider range of customers.

“We are excited to partner with Allied Beverage Group and expand Junglee’s footprint in the state of New Jersey. We believe that our unique flavor combinations and high-quality products will resonate with the discerning consumers in New Jersey, and we look forward to introducing them to our brand. Allied’s connections and expertise are unparalleled, and we are thankful to have them as partners to broaden our presence in New Jersey” said the Co-founders of Junglee Inc.

Since launching in September of 2022, Junglee has quickly gained traction in the RTD Crafted Cocktails market and is now available in New Jersey and New York.

About Junglee

Junglee an Indian Inspired Ready to Drink cocktail in a can brand with a focus on bringing the rich and diverse culture of India to the forefront, our brand is introducing mouth-watering flavors that are currently unknown in the market. Experience the bold and exotic flavors of India with every sip of our carefully crafted cocktails. Each can is bursting with the perfect blend of spices and fruits, creating a taste sensation that is both unique and unforgettable. Our drinks are 7% ABV, Non-GMO, Gluten free and all natural, from the tangy sweetness of green mango to the zesty kick of ginger, this brand has something for every palate.

About Allied Beverage Group

Allied Beverage Group, LLC (“Allied”), as it is known today, is a family-owned company created by the historical mergers of The Baxter Group, Inc., F&A Distributing Company, and The Jaydor Corporation, as well as the August 2017 combination with Breakthru Beverage New Jersey. Allied’s predecessor companies were leaders of the wholesale wine and spirits industry in New Jersey dating back to the Repeal of Prohibition in the early 1930s. Allied has emerged as New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor and ranks among the ten largest such distributors in the United States. Allied represents the product lines of the world’s leading suppliers of beverage alcohol and related products as it services the needs of New Jersey’s licensed package stores, restaurants, hotels, taverns and clubs. Allied’s state of the art distribution facility and offices are located in Elizabeth, N.J.

For More Information:

https://drinkjunglee.com/