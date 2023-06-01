KAH Extra Añejo Tequila Establishes Strong Presence and Growth in the US Market

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Amber Beverage Group(ABG), owner of KAH Tequila, launched its exceptional Tequila in the US in late 2021. In just one year, KAH Tequila has established a strong and growing foundation in the US, the country that leads the world in sales of premium- and ultra-premium tequilas.

The debut of the ultra-premium KAH aged expression represents an important stage in the evolution of the brand’s portfolio, showcasing the Master Distiller’s ability to coax out higher levels of complexity and resulting in an extraordinary and distinctive aged spirit. ABG is one of the world’s most successful and fast-growing spirits companies, and KAH Tequila, crafted in Mexico from 100% Blue Weber Agave, is one of its flagship brands in the US and across the globe.

Evija Sparane, Global Brand Director for KAH Tequila at Amber Beverage Group, remarked, “We chose to launch KAH Tequila first in the US and that decision is paying off. The US is where audiences, both trade and consumers, are highly receptive to well-crafted, high-end tequilas. Quite simply, they understand and appreciate that tequilas of excellence allow the agave taste notes to shine and elevate the drinking experience.”

According to IWSR data for the first half of 2022, spirits premiumization continued across the US, with tequila and mezcal driving the trend. Agave-based spirits – tequilas and mezcals – were among the top three fastest-growing categories driven primarily by new brands entering the market. Strong double-digit growth is forecasted to continue in both the retail and on-premise channels through 2026.

KAH Extra Añejo Tequila is one of the finest examples of a beautifully made tequila and the quality of spirit tequila enthusiasts and aficionados love to drink. The liquid is a tribute to the time spent cultivating the agave plant and nurturing the spirit for years. The liquid is matured for a minimum of three years in American Oak barrels resulting in a luxurious tequila that features smooth pepper and smoky wood flavors with hints of sweet spice, vanilla, honey maple, and caramel. To accentuate the experience, KAH Extra Añejo’s striking bottle features a special phosphorus ink allowing elements of the design to glow in the dark.

KAH Tequila is distributed in the US by California-based Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits. Joel K Beth, a director of Pacific Edge, commented: “We are proud to distribute this amazing tequila brand in the US. We look forward to building the brand’s presence in existing states, expanding to additional markets, and introducing new consumers to the exceptional experience of KAH Tequila.”

KAH Extra Añejo Tequila is available across the US through Caskers, the online retailer delivering to 30 states.

Amber Beverage Group is a rapidly growing global spirits company, whose products are found in millions of households and venues across the globe. The company has grown from its initial production business established in the Baltics in 1900 to become a global player in the alcoholic beverages sector, employing over 2000 people. ABG’s core brands are Rooster Rojo Tequila, KAH Tequila, Moskovskaya Vodka, The Irishman Whiskey, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Riga Black Balsam, Cross Keys Gin and Cosmopolitan Diva.

About Amber Beverage Group

Amber Beverage Group produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports, and retails a comprehensive range of beverages of which it owns more than 100 and is responsible for marketing and distributing 1,300 third-party drinks brands, spanning everything from premium vodka and sparkling wines to speciality Mexican tequilas and Irish whiskey.

The company operates in nearly 20 countries including Austria, Australia, the Baltic States, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

For More Information:

https://kahtequila.com/