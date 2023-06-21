Kamiki Drinks proudly unveils OakPacker, the groundbreaking “World’s First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey” OAKPACKER AMERICAN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY.

OAKPACKER whiskey owes its unique flavors to squirrels, who aid in growing the oak trees for our barrels. Paying homage to these creatures, OAKPACKER embraces their contribution by giving the name.

With meticulous selection, OAKPACKER offers only the finest American single malt whiskies, ensuring exceptional taste, aroma, and complexity.

To preserve purity, OAKPACKER exclusively uses air-harvested water, reducing reliance on traditional sources and promoting sustainability. This innovative process makes OAKPACKER the “World’s First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey”

Choose OakPacker for a high-quality spirit that supports positive environmental impact. It is launched in 46% ABV and initially in USA market, and to be launched in rest markets throughout the year.

About Kamiki Drinks

Kamiki Drinks, a distinguished beverage company, is dedicated to curating an exceptional portfolio of high-quality spirits. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a drive for innovation, Kamiki Drinks continuously pushes the boundaries of the industry. For further inquiries please email info@kamikidrinks.com

For More Information:

https://www.oakpacker.com/