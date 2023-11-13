Kástra Elión Vodka Expands Product Offerings With Launch of Premium Martini Home Kit

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Kàstra Elión Vodka, the only premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives and grains, is thrilled to announce its official launch of its olive brine and cocktail olives, designed to transform your cocktail-making endeavors into a premium experience. Crafted with precision and inspired by a commitment to excellence, Kàstra Elión’s Premium Martini Home Kit is set to captivate vodka enthusiasts and martini connoisseurs alike.

In this new product kit, you’ll discover a carefully curated ensemble: a bottle of Kàstra Elión Vodka, a Cocktail Brine Bottle, and a jar of premium Cocktail Olives. The Cocktail Brine and Olives are crafted specifically to create the perfect dirty martini. Both of the new items are derived from the highest quality hand-selected olives found in the Nafpaktos area of Greece, which happens to be the same region where the vodka is sourced. Using the world-renowned Messolonghi Sea salt, the brine adds an amazing salinity and texture to one’s cocktail. Moreover, no martini can be considered finished without the inclusion of the finest hand-selected olives as garnish.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of this product. Introducing our newest creation, a packaging that elevates the martini experience and embodies the art of hosting. The Premium Martini Home Kit is crafted for the true martini lover,” says Mike Camello, Co-Founder and President of Kástra Elión. “We are confident that we are bringing the best premium martini to your home.”

Since its U.S. debut in 2020, Kástra Elión has consistently pushed boundaries in the vodka industry, and is redefining consumer expectations of what a premium sipping vodka entails. Family-owned and artisan-crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled with Greek olives. Three generations in the making, it combines tradition, innovation, and a love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean. The brand’s release of the kit represents a significant milestone, showcasing the company’s commitment to its exceptional quality and commitment to excellence in the world of premium spirits, tailoring to the martini enthusiast.

The olives and brine will be available nationally through www.kastraelion.com, starting November 2. The kit will be available at select retailers in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Southern California, soon after.

About Kástra Elión Vodka

Family-owned and artisan crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled with Greek olives. Three generations in the making, it combines tradition, innovation, and a love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean; Kástra Elión is where mixology meets mythology. The name Kástra Elión comes from the Greek words for castle (kastro) and olives (elión, derivative of eliás). The ancient Nafpaktos castle stands as guardian to the region’s hills and olive groves and is the brand’s ancestral home, protecting the rich heritage of the city below. The olives, or elión, are an enduring symbol of peace and abundance, and are deeply intertwined with Greek culture and iconic mythology. Now sold in the United States, Canada, and Greece, Kástra Elión can be found on shelves in retail locations, as well as on-menu in restaurants and bars.

For More Information:

https://www.kastraelion.com