Kate Upton Joins Vosa Spirits As Co-Owner

DETROIT, Mich.— Vosa Spirits, an innovator in the canned Ready To Drink space, is proud to announce that supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Kate Upton has joined the company as a Co-Owner. After trying Vosa herself and learning about the brand ethos, Kate was impressed by Vosa’s commitment to pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and delivering exceptional quality. Drawn to Vosa’s commitment to redefining the canned cocktail landscape, Kate’s decision to join the brand was an easy one.

“I love sharing a drink with friends and family, making sure I’m drinking something that’s free of preservatives and made with high-quality spirits is important to me,” says Kate Upton, Co-Owner, Vosa Spirits. “Vosa offers this opportunity in a variety of options, so I know there’ll be something for everyone. I’m excited to work with Vosa on expanding their range and offering more and more consumers an easy way to an elevated drinking experience.”

In her role, Kate will actively participate in the development of new flavors, packaging design and marketing strategies, while working to expand the consumer base for Vosa.

“We admire Kate greatly, and we were delighted to learn that she loved our cocktail offerings,” shared Spencer Bailey, Co-Founder & CEO, Vosa Spirits. “We craft all Vosa products for an elevated, elegant cocktail experience as part of a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Kate embodies that essence. We welcome her and look forward to working together to grow Vosa Spirits.”

Kate joins as Vosa introduces two new product lines: Vodka Water (SRP $10.99 / 4-pack) and High Line (SRP $12.99 / 4-pack). Pushing boundaries in the canned, spirit-based space, Vosa offers products both with and without carbonation. The High Line is canned at 7% ABV with light carbonation, and provides a smooth, refreshing drinking experience, available in pineapple, peach, cherry, and lemon. For those who prefer a non-carbonated cocktail, Vosa offers Vodka Water, with 5% ABV and a light and satisfying drinking experience, available in raspberry-lime, cherry, lemon, and peach. Meticulously crafted with the consumer in mind, Vosa products do not contain any preservatives or gluten.

Reflected in the sleek, timeless designs of the cans, Vosa evokes the classic simplicity and elegance of the Mediterranean. Vosa encourages consumers to demand more from their beverage experiences and “enjoy the finer things”. Vosa brings luxury and elegance to the RTD space with premium, 6 times distilled vodka, preservative-free formulas, and refined packaging.

Both The Vodka Water and The High Line represent Vosa Spirits’ unwavering dedication to using premium ingredients and exceptional craftsmanship. Each product undergoes rigorous quality control measures to ensure that every sip is an embodiment of excellence.

“We are thrilled to launch our Vodka Water and High Line Signature Cocktails, two exceptional product lines that showcase our dedication to taste, quality and innovation,” said Michela Drago, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder, Vosa Spirits. “With our Vodka Water, we are redefining simplicity in a vodka cocktail, providing those who prefer non-carbonated beverages with a full-flavored, one-of-a-kind drinking experience. On the other hand, The High Line exemplifies our commitment to delivering the best ingredients and taste in a canned cocktail, perfect for those seeking a convenient yet luxurious lightly carbonated option.”

Vosa Spirits’ new product lines are available at select retailers in Michigan, and launching in Florida via a new relationship with distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, in that state.

“We are excited for the future of Vosa Spirits,” added Bailey. “With Kate joining the team, our exceptional product lines, and a new relationship with the world’s pre-eminent distributor, Southern Glazer’s, we look forward to expanding our distribution and consumer base, and growing Vosa Spirits for years to come.”

About Vosa Spirits

Vosa Spirits is a leading beverage company renowned for its unwavering commitment to taste, quality, and innovation. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Vosa Spirits offers a diverse range of premium spirits that cater to the discerning preferences of consumers around the world. From the simplicity of Vodka Water to the convenience and indulgence of The High Line Signature Cocktail, Vosa Spirits continues to redefine the drinking experience.

About Kate Upton

Supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur, Kate Upton is one of the few models who is able to maintain both a mainstream and high-end appeal. Upton has appeared in campaigns for Bobbi Brown, Express, Guess and Sam Edelman, to name a few, and has appeared on the cover of the world’s most prestigious magazines. No stranger to disrupting the status quo, in February 2017 Upton became the first person to appear on three different covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In June 2018, Upton graced the cover of Maxim Magazine as #1 on Maxim’s Hot 100 list. She appeared on the September 2019 cover of Health Magazine, their first-ever unretouched cover. In June 2020, Upton was recognized by Global Citizen for her philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. On the feature film side, Upton starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in FOX’s hugely successful feature film THE OTHER WOMAN, as well as THE LAYOVER in which she starred opposite Alexandra Daddario. Up next, Upton stars alongside Johnny Knoxville and Mo Amer in indie film SWEET DREAMS from writer/director Like Sarki. Upton is represented by The Lions Management, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, and CAA.

For More Information:

https://vosaspirits.com/