Keeper’s Heart Becomes Official Whiskey Partner Of The Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. is proud to launch a multiyear partnership with the hometown baseball team to make Keeper’s Heart, the most awarded new whiskey of 2022, the official whiskey of the Minnesota Twins. Combining the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions, Keeper’s Heart is led by industry legend, Master Distiller Brian Nation, previously of Jameson, Redbreast, and Midleton.

Starting with the Twins’ 2023 Home Opener on April 6, Keeper’s Heart will activate branded promotions at Target Field across scoreboard features, signage, suites, and more. While fans 21-and-over can enjoy Keeper’s Heart at every Target Field home game, Twins season ticket holders will receive special offers at the O’Shaughnessy Distillery, as well as special promotions at participating accounts across Minnesota, whenever a Twins player hits a double during a regular season home game, or the Twins turn a double play at Target Field.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Twins, who share our passion and commitment to our local community, inclusion, collaboration, and innovation,” said O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. Co-Founder Patrick O’Shaughnessy. “Our Keeper’s Heart whiskey, which combines the rich heritage of Ireland’s whiskey-making with the bold character of American whiskey, is the perfect companion for America’s favorite pastime. We look forward to sharing a sip of our whiskey with Twins fans and welcome all to our distillery as we cheer on our favorite local team and celebrate the best of two great cities.”

“A day or evening at Target Field is all about coming together with friends and family to eat, drink and revel in the shared joy of Minnesota Twins baseball,” said Sean Moore, the club’s vice president, brand partnerships. “A huge part of this experience is our community-oriented, Twin Cities-based food and beverage partners. We are proud to team up with O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. and excited to introduce Twins fans to the award-winning taste of Keeper’s Heart whiskey.”

Keeper’s Heart launched in 2021 with their inaugural whiskey, Keeper’s Heart Irish + American. Following the success of the Keeper’s Heart Irish + American, Keeper’s Heart quickly expanded its portfolio with Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon. With its innovative whiskeys and expert craftsmanship, Keeper’s Heart Irish + American whiskey became the most awarded new whiskey brand in 2022, winning 36 awards including earning an International Wine and Spirits Challenge Platinum, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 96, Critics Challenge International Platinum, and Pr%f Award Double Gold honors.

About Keeper’s Heart

Cousins Patrick and Michael O’Shaughnessy founded Keeper’s Heart with the mission to create world-class whiskeys for the occasions in life that connect us and bring people together.

Keeper’s Heart currently produces and matures triple pot distilled whiskeys in the traditional Irish style that will be released over the coming years. These new expressions will allow Keeper’s Heart to showcase how they continue to reimagine whiskey’s traditions.

Based in Minneapolis, Keeper’s Heart is created at The O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company, a state-of-the-art facility that they’re delighted to share with the public. Keeper’s Heart offers distillery tours and events, as well as a world-class bar and restaurant. They also offer a Cask Society program that gives members access to one-of-a-kind releases and special offers.

For More Information:

https://keepersheartwhiskey.com/