Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum Commemorates 10th Anniversary with Limited 16-Year Expression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kenny Chesney, founder and sole owner of Blue Chair Bay® Rum, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as only he can. Releasing a very limited edition 16-year-old rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands, it is the kind of rare discovery that truly embodies the relaxed pace and easy enjoyment of the day that good rum inspires.

“I started Blue Chair Bay because I wanted a rum made with natural ingredients that came from the islands and reflected the way my friends and I come together for work and play,” says the songwriter-superstar from East Tennessee. “We worked hard creating the flavor profiles, and we’ve had a ball taking these spirits and cocktails out to the world.

“Ten years? Time flies when you’re having fun, I guess. But to celebrate a decade of Blue Chair Bay Rum, I wanted to do something really awesome to mark all the work of so many great people. So, we scoured the world looking for a rum that reflected all that Blue Chair Bay is, and more. And as all good pirates know: search and you will find! We unearthed 20 barrels of rum from the USVI that’s been barrel-aged for an almost unheard of 16 years.”

F. Paul Pacult, America’s most awarded spirits journalist, author, consultant, and educator, declared, “It’s the ideal post-prandial enjoyment served neat at room temperature, alongside a fine cigar or a dish of crème brûlée. Produced in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a top-shelf treat for discerning palates.”

All good things unfortunately come in very limited quantities. Because there were just 20 barrels, there are only 6,600 bottles of Blue Chair Bay’s 10th Anniversary Rum, which will be available at select stores starting in September, MSRP $59.99, 40% ABV. With an eye to the members of No Shoes Nation, Blue Chair Bay honors their mighty numbers by holding a pre-sale event for the first time. The sale will begin on today, August 16 at 12pm CST. Get your bottle at BlueChairBayRum.com.

“When I started Blue Chair Bay Rum, it was a crazy dream,” Chesney marvels. “But I had a sense of what I wanted: a liquid that distilled a perfect day on the water in the islands. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of those kinds of days or nights, I wanted something that captured that feeling.”

As demand for such an exclusive rum heightens, Blue Chair Bay continues to explore and search the world for select spirits.

With sales of over 200,000 cases annually and 11 unique flavor expressions, Blue Chair Bay quickly established itself as one of the most successful independent spirit launches this decade. Embodying the best of times and time well spent, Blue Chair Bay Rum has become an integral part of making memories for people across the country.

As importantly, Blue Chair Bay launched to great acclaim. Blue Chair Bay White Rum received the Gold Medal at the WSWA Spirits Tasting, Gold at the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival, Best Overall Rum and Gold Medal at the 2023 Spirits of Americas and multiple Gold Awards from the Fifty Best.

“Blue Chair Bay Rum is one of Kenny’s passion projects. He loves rum, he loves the Caribbean, and he loves his fans. It’s all bottled up in Blue Chair,” shares David Farmer, President of Blue Chair Bay Rum.

