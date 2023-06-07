Kentucky Senator Bourbon Announces Its Newest Small Batch Bourbon: The John Sherman Cooper Release

LEXINGTON, Ky.— Kentucky Senator Bourbon is set to unveil its fourth release of Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey, named after U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper of Somerset in Pulaski County.

Hitting shelves this summer, the John Sherman Cooper Release comes on the heels of the announcement that Kentucky Senator Spirits won an ASCOT Award – the famed international bourbon competition – for quality of taste of previous releases.

This highly anticipated release is named after the esteemed U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper. Aged eight years in oak barrels, this Bourbon is 107 proof with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.

Kentucky Senator Spirits will distribute approximately 1,000 bottles of this 2023 limited edition small batch Bourbon, to be sold with a suggested retail price of $134.99. It has been distilled and aged in Kentucky, bottled at Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington and is being distributed by Kentucky Eagle Wine & Spirits.

The John Sherman Cooper Release will be rolled out at select Kentucky retailers, with a single barrel private selection at all Liquor Barn stores. This limited-edition release is also available online at BourbonOutfitter.com

In addition to the small batch bottles available next month in Kentucky liquor stores, bars and restaurants, Kentucky Senator Bourbon will feature a limited quantity for sale at the world-famous Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C.

“Damon and I have been able to unleash our passion for Kentucky’s native spirit,” said co-founder Andre Regard. “Our very first batch was honored with an ASCOT Award for taste, and we have been pleased to let our subsequent releases speak for themselves. This fourth release demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver only the finest taste in each pour.”

“We are featuring the same mash bill as our second and third bottling, this time aged eight years instead of seven or six,” said co-founder Damon Thayer. “As always, Kentucky Senator will be released at 107 proof and, this time, we have paired our release with the popular Senator Cooper, who was one of the most consequential Kentuckians of the 20th Century.”

Each release is named for a U.S. Senator from Kentucky.

The Kentucky Senator Bourbon brand was revived in 2019 by co-founders, Andre Regard and Damon Thayer. They are passionate about offering the finest-tasting Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, serving up great Kentucky Bourbon with a side of Kentucky history.

About The Kentucky Senator

The Kentucky Senator brand originated from Crigler and Crigler in northern Kentucky. The brand was later distilled and bottled by Double Springs Distillers, Inc. in Bardstown. Today, Kentucky Senator has been given a fresh look thanks to local co-founders Andre Regard and Damon Thayer. Both men possess a unique background in Bourbon that they bring to the management team of Kentucky Senator Spirits, LLC.

Awards & Recognition

Kentucky Senator Bourbon’s inaugural release, the Alben W. Barkley Release, was highlighted in Forbes Magazine.

Noted Bourbon author, Fred Minnick, also honored Kentucky Senator’s first release in his ranking of the Top 100 Whiskeys of 2021.

Fred Minnick reviewed the Alben W. Barkley Release for his YouTube Channel, acknowledging the release as a “top-rated, 15-year-old Bourbon.”

Kentucky Senator also made the ranking for Minnick’s subsequent Top 100 Whiskeys of 2022 list.

Kentucky Senator Bourbon was recognized by the American Spirits Council of Tasters in 2022, receiving a Gold ASCOT Award for taste and a Double Platinum ASCOT Award for overall marketing and brand design.

