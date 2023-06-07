Kove Debuts New Look and Fresh Flavors

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Kove, a craft-brewed beverage company, announced the debut of its new fresh look and the addition of three brilliant flavors to its existing line of canned cocktails. Featuring vivid, attention-grabbing branding and sleek can design, Kove’s latest cocktail-inspired flavors offer a ready-to-drink (RTD) option that is plant-based, gluten-free and low-ABV (5%).

Kove’s bright, botanical, and boozy beverages are fermented from an exclusive tisane blend (botanical infusion) using the highest-quality, organic ingredients. As a celebration of these premium ingredients, the bright packaging is designed to reflect the drink’s vibrant colors found in nature. The three new flavors, Party Wave Punch, Beaches & Peaches and Desert Rose Paloma, join Kove’s flagship flavor, Dragon Fruit Margarita, to complete the brand’s summer variety pack.

“We are excited to share the refreshing new look and carefully crafted flavors of Kove,” said Alex Montelbano, chief executive officer and founder of Kove. “As a company, we celebrate creativity from the people we hire and the product we make. Today, we get to share our art and craft with the world. This new era of the brand is a testament to our growth as a team and our commitment to delivering a truly San Diego-inspired beverage.”

Kove’s San Diego headquarters features an R&D brewery focused on beverage innovation and flavor development. Koo Miyake, Kove’s head of product, leverages his years of expertise in the craft beverage industry to create innovative flavor combinations inspired by San Diego’s endless summer.

“When developing the flavors of Kove, we are inspired by daily life in San Diego,” said Miyake. “Whether you’re poolside, at a backyard barbecue or catching a gorgeous sunset, we wanted to make sure there was a Kove flavor to accompany all of your favorite moments. We think about beverages the same way we think about music, food and art. They should match your environment, boost your mood and most importantly, capture the art of living.”

Kove’s newest line is available for purchase at select Sprouts, Barons, BevMo, Total Wine and Lazy Acres as well as San Diego restaurants and bars. A 12-pack featuring all four flavors, the “Beach Days” pack, retails for $19.99 and a single-flavor four-pack retails for $10.99.

About Kove

Kove is an award-winning canned beverage company from San Diego, California. Kove’s refreshing line of RTD craft-brewed cocktails are brewed and fermented from a secret tisane blend (botanical infusion) using the highest-quality, organic ingredients. The San Diego headquarters features an R&D brewery focused on beverage innovation and flavor development. Visitors are welcome daily for tastings and tours. Kove has packaged products available at select Sprouts, Barons, BevMo, Total Wine and Lazy Acres as well as San Diego restaurants and bars.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkkove.com/