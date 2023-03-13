KURA ONE, Compact Cans of Japanese Sake, Now Available as a Subscription Service Delivered Worldwide

TOKYO — KURA ONE meticulously selects sake from brands of award-winning sake breweries in Japan and overseas and repackages them in compact and easy-to-handle 180 ml/196 gram aluminum cans, while maintaining the quality of the sake. On January 31, the first canned sake subscription service in the world that delivers sake, along with stories about enjoying sake, directly to customers via subscription in more than 100 countries has launched online ordering. As a result of the service’s introduction in numerous media sources, it has been attracting attention in Japan.

“KURA ONE Sales Commemorative Special Edition,” which is a complete set of all 21 brands to be delivered from January to June 2023, and the Assortment Box with special sake containers featuring Japanese craftsmanship are very popular.

Also, KURA ONE’s brand movie “KURA ONE TRIP,” which introduces sake breweries and their regions, is now online. On February 28, KURA ONE began accepting applications worldwide for BtoB partners (restaurants, sake retailers, etc.) who can place orders for as little as 30 cans. Video of press conference in Tokyo (English version) is available on YouTube.

There are six new Collections. now shipping to 100 countries around the world!

1. “KURA ONE STORY. Subscription”: 3-4 cans of brands from domestic and international award-winning sake breweries delivered each month.

2. “KURA ONE Sales Commemorative Special Edition”: a special complete set of 21 cans of brands from award-winning sake breweries in Japan and overseas.

3. “KURA ONE Glass Sake Cup Box”: includes 4 types of sake glasses of Kimoto Glassware used in famous restaurants, and 2 cans of KURA ONE.

4. “KURA ONE Traditional Craft Sake Cup Box”: includes 3 types of traditional craft sake vessels such as Ceramic (Shigaraki) and Porcelain (Kutani) and 2 cans of KURA ONE.

5. “KURA ONE Temperature Sensitive Sake Cups Box”: includes 2 mysterious sake vessels whose cherry blossom color changes depending on the sake temperature, and 2 cans of KURA ONE.

6. “KURA ONE Gacha Box”: an experimental box for starters. You will enjoy 2 cans of KURA ONE after they arrive. Price: 1,700 yen (without tax)

Shipping fees and taxes not included.

Now accepting applications for BtoB partners worldwide

We are seeking BtoB sales partners to create new sake drinking scenes that integrate with the lifestyles of consumers in various parts of the world. KURA ONE places importance on its target users and sales method. We will interview each company to make decisions based on the proposal content and their enthusiasm for the project, rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. This is not an exclusive offer for one company in one country. Currently, we have begun to conclude business negotiations with restaurants and sake retailers in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

For More Information:

https://sake.japanpage.jp/en/pages/kuraone