KURVBALL Announces National Launch With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

KURVBALL, The Original Barbecue Whiskey, announced its national launch in all 50 U.S. states in conjunction with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits while at the World Food Championships (WFC) serving as the Official Whiskey Sponsor of 2023. WFC, the world’s largest competition in Food Sports was held in Dallas, Texas this past weekend where KURVBALL served thousands of barbecue fans from around the U.S.

Created by barbecue lovers for barbecue lovers, KURVBALL is the world’s first barbecue-flavored whiskey and fully embodies America’s love affair with BBQ and whiskey. KURVBALL combines the savory, sweet, smoky heat of slow and low barbecue with super-premium American whiskey.

Over the last year and a half, the brand has found success in chain accounts such as Kroger, Target, Albertson’s, Total Wine & More, Meijer, and Hy-Vee, as well as in noteworthy restaurants like Smokey Bones, Famous Dave’s, and Walt Disney World Resort.

“KURVBALL experienced tremendous success in our early soft-launch markets like Wisconsin, Texas, and Missouri,” says Monica Badlani, Chief Operating Officer of The Kurvball Whiskey Company. “The demand from chain retailers and consumers all over the United States prompted us to roll out nationally at a pace that is unusual for a brand with no celebrity marketing. We were thrilled to announce our national launch at the 2023 World Food Championships and celebrate all things BBQ— the fabric of the American culinary experience.”

Flavored whiskey has been one of the most popular growth segments across beverage alcohol, with a 10-year volume CAGR of 23% per year, according to Market Watch 2023. By introducing a savory flavored and culinary-forward whiskey in a category filled with traditional fruit, candy, and caramel flavors, KURVBALL has differentiated itself from others in the category.

The community of fans that rally around the brand is proudly known as The Bonehead Nation. The Boneheads are comprised of all walks of life from pitmasters to NFL players to backyard grill masters.

About KURVBALL Whiskey

KURVBALL is The Original Barbecue Whiskey™ and is available nationwide. Often described as tasting of ribs or BBQ chips, KURVBALL can be enjoyed as a cold shot, in mixed drinks, and in culinary applications. KURVBALL Whiskey is 34% ABV (68 proof), gluten free and proudly American Made. KURVBALL is available in both a 750 ml size and a 50 ml size. The 750 ml bottle has a MSRP of $24.99.

For More Information:

https://www.kurvballwhiskey.com/