La Caza Tequila Debuts Three Ultra-Premium Tequilas Across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas— La Caza Tequila formally debuts its smooth, authentic ultra-premium tequilas that are made with an unmatched passion for the art of tequila making. Born in Austin, the decade-long journey that led to La Caza Tequila has been rugged and bootstrapped backed by the dream of creating a refined tequila that is respectful to the spirit and its origins.

La Caza Tequila is currently available throughout the state of Texas including Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, San Antonio and more, and in stores including Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, Total Wine and Twin Liquors. They have also rolled out a direct-to-consumer partnership with Thirstie that will allow 39 states to be able to purchase directly online from lacazaspirits.com. Within the next couple of months, La Caza Tequila will expand across Texas and to other states including Florida, Ohio and more.

The journey for La Caza Tequila began a decade ago with Austin-based Founder Drake Screws and his curiosity to find the “perfect tequila.” Growing up spending weekends with family and friends where his dad would concoct his own version of a ranch water, this sparked a passion within Drake to create an authentic spirit that captured the essence of those cherished moments. Working in alcohol distribution while still in college, Drake began to simultaneously immerse himself in the education and culture of tequila making. He traveled to over sixty distilleries in Jalisco and fell in love with the process of producing tequila, from harvesting the agave plant to bottling the final product. His unparalleled passion and meticulous vision led him to the smooth spirit that was born in Austin and crafted in Jalisco alongside the renowned Vivanco Family: La Caza Tequila.

“It feels surreal to finally introduce La Caza after so many years and what feels like a million miles traveled,” said La Caza Tequila Founder Drake Screws. “The process to this point was certainly filled with blood, sweat and tears as well as incredible memories made along the way, and that makes me the most proud to put our tequilas in the hands of those who we hope enjoy them as much as we do. None of this would be possible without the entire La Caza team and I have endless gratitude for them and of course, the Vivanco Family in Jalisco that helped bring this dream to life.”

The tequilas – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo – begin with exceptional, all-natural Blue Weber Agave grown by fifth generation farmers and are handpicked in the Highlands region of Jalisco. Distilled by the Vivanco Family with their timeless, renowned craftsmanship, the tequilas are then cooked and fermented for nearly one hundred hours to the sound of classical music, and poured into hand-blown glass bottles, becoming the welcoming spirit that is La Caza Tequila. La Caza, which means “The Hunt” in Spanish, represents the adventurous spirit of its founders and inspires consumers to embark on their own journeys, whatever they may be.

“The second I met Drake and tried the tequila, I immediately connected to La Caza and was exhilarated to become part of the team,” said Andy Tran, chief marketing officer of La Caza Tequila. “Drake is the most humble human and the hardest worker I know, I couldn’t be more happy for him and to celebrate his honest passion of creating an authentic tequila.”

La Caza Tequila features:

Blanco – The Blanco is smooth with a hint of sweetness and the floral notes of this robust tequila captivate and command attention (suggested retail price $49.99).

Reposado – Aged by four months, the Reposado is balanced and elegant while delivering a humble barrel-age temperament with full-bodied, hazelnut flavors (suggested retail price $57.99).

Añejo – Aged by sixteen months, the Añejo is sophisticated, featuring enchanting rich vanilla and caramel aromas and introduces subtle citrus and floral tones, culminating in a long-lasting finish (suggested retail price $75.99).

