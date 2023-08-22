La Caza Tequila Expands and Introduces Its Three Ultra-Premium Tequilas To Florida

Today, the recently-launched La Caza Tequila proudly announces its expansion into its second market: the vibrant state of Florida. Following a successful launch in May 2023 and rapid growth across Texas, the brand now sets its sights on captivating the Sunshine State. La Caza Tequila is now available in the state including in ABC Fine Wine & Spirits spanning Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, Tampa, and beyond. You can find the current locations at the Store Locator on the La Caza Tequila website here: www.lacazaspirits.com/store-locator.

In addition to being in stores, bars and restaurants in Texas and Florida, the brand’s direct-to-consumer partnership with Thirstie has thrived, allowing 39 states to be able to purchase directly online from www.lacazaspirits.com. Within the next month, La Caza Tequila will be announcing additional markets.

Although La Caza Tequila is new to the market, the tequilas have already started receiving national recognition, including being named one of the “Best Tequilas for Summer 2023” by UPROXX.

“In just a few months since our launch, the response for La Caza Tequila has been incredible and we are so grateful. We are elated to bring our decade-long dream to the shores of Florida,” said La Caza Tequila Founder Drake Screws. “We pride ourselves on the quality and authenticity of our ultra-premium tequilas and hope that the many tequila enthusiasts that reside in Florida enjoy La Caza as much as we do.”

The journey for La Caza Tequila began a decade ago with Austin-based Founder Drake Screws and his curiosity to find the “perfect tequila.” Growing up spending weekends outdoors with family and friends where his dad would concoct his own version of a ranch water, this sparked a passion within Drake to create an authentic spirit that captured the essence of those cherished moments. Working in the alcohol distribution field while still in college, Drake began to simultaneously immerse himself in the education and culture of tequila making. He traveled to over sixty distilleries in Jalisco and fell in love with the process of producing tequila, from harvesting the agave plant to bottling the final product. His unparalleled passion and meticulous vision led him to the smooth spirit that is La Caza Tequila.

The tequilas – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo – begin with exceptional, all-natural Blue Weber Agave grown by fifth generation farmers and are handpicked in the Highlands region of Jalisco. La Caza, which means “The Hunt” in Spanish, represents the adventurous spirit of its founders and inspires consumers to embark on their own journeys, whatever they may be.

La Caza Tequila features:

Blanco – The Blanco is smooth with a hint of sweetness and the floral notes of this robust tequila captivate and command attention (suggested retail price $49.99).

Reposado – Aged by four months, the Reposado is balanced and elegant while delivering a humble barrel-age temperament with full-bodied, hazelnut flavors (suggested retail price $57.99).

Añejo – Aged by sixteen months, the Añejo is sophisticated, featuring enchanting rich vanilla and caramel aromas and introduces subtle citrus and floral tones, culminating in a long-lasting finish (suggested retail price $75.99).

Sunshine Beverage Distributing is the brand’s distribution partner in Florida, with Green Light Distribution serving Texas. For more information, please visit www.lacazaspirits.com and be sure to follow on Instagram and Facebook.

