La Caza Tequila Expands To Ohio

La Caza Tequila is excited to announce that it has expanded into its third market within three months of launch and is now available across the state of Ohio, including Akron, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo. As part of this expansion, La Caza Tequila is excited to announce that they have also opened an office in Cleveland, with headquarters remaining in Austin, Texas.

Following a successful launch in May 2023, La Caza is experiencing rapid growth across Texas, Florida and now Ohio including Minotti’s, Green Road Liquor, Silver Spirits in Cleveland and Chateau Wine & Spirits, Arena Wine & Spirits and Weiland’s Market in Columbus.

“As a Cleveland resident, I am ecstatic to bring La Caza Tequila to my home of Ohio,” said La Caza Tequila CMO Andy Tran. “As tequila consumption is growing exponentially in the state, it was an obvious decision to venture into this market. However, what truly excites me are the striking parallels between our brand and the unwavering dedication and determination that define the essence of being an Ohioan. We are looking forward to building out a physical team here as we continue to expand across the northern markets.”

The tequilas – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo – begin with exceptional, all-natural Blue Weber Agave grown by fifth generation farmers and are handpicked in the Highlands region of Jalisco. La Caza, which means “The Hunt” in Spanish, represents the adventurous spirit of its founders and inspires consumers to embark on their own journeys, whatever they may be.

Heidelberg is the brand’s distribution partner in Ohio, with Sunshine Beverage Distributing serving Florida, and Green Light Distribution serving Texas.

La Caza Tequila features:

Blanco – The Blanco is smooth with a hint of sweetness and the floral notes of this robust tequila captivate and command attention (suggested Ohio retail price $55.00).

Reposado – Aged by four months, the Reposado is balanced and elegant while delivering a humble barrel-age temperament with full-bodied, hazelnut flavors (suggested Ohio retail price $65.00).

Añejo – Aged by sixteen months, the Añejo is sophisticated, featuring enchanting rich vanilla and caramel aromas and introduces subtle citrus and floral tones, culminating in a long-lasting finish (suggested Ohio retail price $85.00).

