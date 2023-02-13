Lambay Irish Whiskey Unlock the Secrets in the Stone | ‘Lambay Unearthed’

Built out of Lambay Irish Whiskey’s appreciation of craft and the creative spirit that embodies Lambay Island, we’re delighted to announce our first artistic collaboration.

To launch Lambay Whiskey Single Malt 20 Year Old, Castle Prestige Edition, an art piece inspired by Lambay Irish Whiskey Company was commissioned with local Irish artist David Norton. David is an acclaimed photographer and artist who recently contributed to the 9/11 20th Anniversary Art Exhibition in the United States alongside Sean Scully, James Surls, and Hughie O’Donoghue.

To support the artistry of David Norton and preserve our precious island and its wildlife, we are delighted to bring to virtual auction a world-first, macro photographic digital print of his rare abstract artwork, named ‘Lambay Unearthed’.

Like other expressive artists of our time, David believes in appreciating nature’s treasures and protecting them against the ever-present risks of climate change. What David captures, and preserves, in his macro photography, is a moment in history and nature, the unseen, where he was inspired by Lambay island and sought out what lies and breathes beneath our world, in essence, what needs to be preserved.

Lambay Island, once a volcano, is a geological site of importance situated off the east coast of north county Dublin, Ireland. It is also a wildlife sanctuary and private family home of the Baring family since 1904. More widely known for what it offers above ground, from hopping wallabies to avid nature lovers experiencing its shores and hills, while whiskey casks lay sleeping in a bonded warehouse by the sea. It is also home to Lambay porphyry rock, a distinctive and decorative stone, that is believed to be 500 million years old, and it is through this volcanic rock that Lambay’s water is filtered. The very water we use to bottle our whiskey.

David Norton captured a slice of this porphyry rock – an area similar to the diameter of a 1 Euro coin, or a US quarter – but reproduced at a size of 20 x 24 inches (508 x 610mm) for 10 limited edition prints using extreme close-up or macro photography and unearthed what lay within.

Bid to own this highly exclusive artwork. Winning bids will secure 1 of only 10 prints. 20% of the commission profit will go directly to the artist and 5% of every sale will support Birdwatch Ireland’s Bird Flu Appeal where the buyer becomes a certified member and help aid the preservation of Lambay Island’s wildlife.

Each print is signed, certified, and numbered by the artist and is packaged with a QR code sticker to attach to the framing. This code unlocks the story of the artwork, offering the viewer an immersive experience that unveils the location of the porphyry rock and an exclusive interview with the artist explaining his process for this unique piece and our need to protect this very special place.

These highly exclusive prints will be auctioned online by Lambay Whiskey on two consecutive dates 23-02-2023, starting at 7.00 pm GMT for Lot 1-4, then 24-02-23 @ 9.00 am GMT for Lot 5-9, and all buyers must pre-register on the brand’s website.

Avid art enthusiasts will have only 24 hours to place the highest bid before each auction closes.

The auction is open to markets, Ireland, the UK, Europe, the USA, and Asia.

About Lambay Irish Whiskey Company

Lambay Irish Whiskey Company (LIWC) made its market debut in 2018 as an independent whiskey company based in Dublin. The company is borne from a collaboration between Camus (Cyril Camus) the world’s leading family-owned cognac producer, and the Baring Family’s Revelstoke Trust (Alexander Baring) of Lambay Island. Both gentlemen have an ancestral lineage and shared history and came together to create a unique Irish whiskey with a difference. This collaboration between Camus and the Baring Revelstoke Trust is inspired by and named after the island of Lambay, Ireland, a private wildlife sanctuary owned by the Baring Family since 1904.

Here lies a playground for puffins, a sanctuary for seabirds, and the adopted home of a troupe of wallabies. A unique expression from this special place, Lambay Whiskey is crafted with water from Lambay Island’s own Trinity Well and finished in cognac casks, hand selected by Camus Cellar Master, Mr. Yonael Bernard. Casks are carried across the sea from the world-renowned cellars of Maison Camus France and placed in a bonded warehouse called the Sea Cask Room on Lambay. Sea spray, iodine, and salt offer a unique maritime climate as the Lambay Single Malt matures.

It’s a unique craft Irish whiskey from a curious place.

Lambay Irish Whiskey Designated Activity Company was set up on Wednesday the 8th of February 2017 and is a separate business unit that belongs to the Camus Group.

Headed by Managing Director, Jean-David Costerg the company is also a member of IBEC, the Irish Whiskey Association, and the Irish Spirits Association. LIWC currently trades in over 30 markets and has received to date over 35 whiskey awards from the spirits Industry.

For More Information:

https://www.lambaywhiskey.com/unlock-the-secrets-in-the-stone/