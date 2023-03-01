Laws Whiskey House Releases 2023 Expression of Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon

DENVER, Colo.— Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning, purpose-driven distillery in Denver, announces the 2023 release of their Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon.

To qualify as a Bottled in Bond whiskey, the expression must be made by one distillery in a single season, must be bottled at 100 proof (50% abv) and must be aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse. These requirements were put into place by the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, which is considered by many to be one of America’s first consumer protection laws.

In 2016, more than 100 years after the Bottled in Bond Act was put into effect, Laws Whiskey House became the first Colorado distillery to release a bourbon meeting the Bottled in Bond criteria. Today, Laws Whiskey House continues to proudly carry forward this standard and tradition with the release of batch #7 of their Bonded Four Grain Bourbon.

For the second year in a row, Laws’ Bonded Four Grain Bourbon is 8 years old, and again consists of two separate batches. One batch is from the fall season of 2014, marked with batch code #7-F, and the other is from the spring season of 2015, marked with batch code #7-S.

Batch #7-F will arrive shortly before batch #7-S due to maturation timing as required by the Bottled in Bond Act. Batch #7-F was harvested during February of 2023 and its 15 barrels became 8 years old during the fall of 2022, for an average maturation time of 8 years and 3 months. Batch #7-S will be bottled in March 2023 and its 22 barrels will have an average maturation time of 8 years and 2 weeks.

Expect aromas of apple strudel, orange blossom and rose from both batches. On the palate, notes of cherry vanilla cola, black tea, and walnut lead to a lingering rich and dry finish.

As with Laws’ small batch and cask strength offerings of its Four Grain Bourbon, batch #7 of Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon is made with the same mash bill of 60% corn, 20% heirloom wheat, 10% heirloom rye, and 10% heirloom malted barley.

Al Laws, Founder, says, “becoming the first Colorado distillery to release a bonded bourbon was a big achievement back in 2016. Now on our seventh bonded bourbon release, I’m proud to be among an esteemed group of distilleries carrying this standard of quality forward. It’s one of the ways we are adding to the fabric of the American whiskey tradition.”

The latest offerings in the brand’s growing Bonded portfolio will be available at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room, online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com, and through national distribution in key markets across the country starting March 2023 for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a purpose-driven whiskey distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Laws’ grain-forward style whiskeys are made with the highest quality corn and heirloom wheat, barley, and rye grown by two Colorado family farms. The distillery uses time-tested production techniques that showcase each individual grain’s terroir and abundantly rich palate of flavors.

