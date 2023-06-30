Leagues Cup Announces Gran Centenario Tequila As Official Tequila Partner Of Inaugural Tournament

Mexico’s #1 Tequila, Gran Centenario, pens multi-year deal as ‘Official Tequila’ for annual World Cup-style tournament featuring all MLS and LIGA MX clubs

Gran Centenario Tequila and Leagues Cup announced Gran Centenario as the ‘Official Tequila’ for Leagues Cup – the first tournament in global soccer history to bring together two professional leagues and have the endorsement of the official soccer organizing bodies.

Founded by the first Tequila Master Distiller in history and handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Gran Centenario is a family-owned tequila rooted in over a century of craft. As Mexico’s #1 tequila and established partner of the Mexican National Soccer Team’s U.S. Tour Gran Centenario’s new partnership with Leagues Cup celebrates the passion of soccer fans across the United States and Mexico – as they come together for this special tournament.

In a new milestone in the history of North American soccer, Leagues Cup is a World-Cup style competition in which all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will pause their respective league seasons and compete in the official Concacaf competition each summer. Leagues Cup 2023 will kick off July 21 and the Final will be played on August 19.

“Mexico’s two biggest passions are soccer and tequila. As the #1 tequila in Mexico, Gran Centenario Tequila is fully invested in igniting these two passions across all of North America as the ‘Official Tequila’ of Leagues Cup 2023,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “Tequila is the perfect unifier between Mexican and United States soccer fans, and we look forward to introducing new fans to the brand and celebrating the spirit of Mexico with each and every one of them.”

Leagues Cup is part of the evolution of the successful partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that launched in 2018. The partnership is rooted in on-field rivalry but connected by a true spirit of collaboration off the field, with a focus on sharing best practices, growing the beautiful game in North America, and being a force for positive change in the communities of both leagues.

“Leagues Cup is proud to announce Gran Centenario as the Official Tequila of the inaugural tournament in 2023,” said Jennifer Cramer, Executive Vice President at Soccer United Marketing. “With Leagues Cup making its debut this summer, soccer fans from both leagues can experience a World Cup-style tournament that will continue year after year, and it is fitting that Mexico’s #1 Tequila brand, Gran Centenario, can be a part of this special milestone.”

To celebrate this exciting collaboration and the spirit of the tournament, Gran Centenario has also created the Gran Copa Paloma, an Official Tequila Cocktail of the Leagues Cup.