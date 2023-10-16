Liber & Co. and Hunt, Gather Partner to Unveil AI Mixologist for Cocktail Enthusiasts

AUSTIN, Texas— Liber & Co., the premium cocktail syrup producer focused on high-quality, natural ingredients, and Hunt, Gather, a full-service creative agency known for pushing the boundaries of design and technology, have joined forces to launch the world’s first-of-its-kind AI mixologist.

Leveraging Hunt, Gather’s proprietary AI platform, this groundbreaking experience empowers cocktail enthusiasts to customize the mixology experience like never before, right from the comfort of their home bars. After being greeted by the Roman god of fine drinks and good times, Liber, users can prompt the tool for cocktail ideas based on personal preferences to receive custom AI-generated recipes and instructions curated from Liber & Co.’s extensive database and trusted cocktail resources across the web. All you need to create the perfect drink are ingredients from your kitchen or home bar, a bottle of Liber & Co. essential syrup and your new favorite AI mixologist.

Key Features of the Bartender AI Platform:

Extensive Recipe Library: Your personal AI mixologist will seamlessly guide users through the process, arriving at the perfect cocktail selection to match the user’s specific preferences. The technology uses Liber & Co.’s expansive drink database and trusted cocktail resources from across the web to explore classic favorites like the Moscow Mule or Old Fashioned, as well as out-of-the-box creations like the Isle of Martinique and non-alcoholic options such as the Notorious F.I.G.

Custom Craft Cocktails for Every Occasion: The platform thrives on personal preferences and welcomes users to input any specification – from dietary restrictions, ingredients on hand, to the general vibe – to facilitate drink recipes for every occasion. The possibilities for cocktail variations are endlessly explorable while always remaining specific to user preferences and input, even offering substitutions based on the available ingredients.

Expert Mixology Tips: Explore tips and tricks provided by professional mixologists at Liber & Co., from garnishing techniques and glass recommendations to presentation ideas, to take your cocktail game to the next level.

“AI has been the subject of so much excitement in the last year, and we’ve always wanted to bring our cocktail database to life. So when Hunt, Gather approached us with the opportunity to incorporate this extremely unique technology into our brand we knew it was a moment where stars were aligning,” said Adam Higginbotham, co-founder of Liber & Co. “We’re always asked for recipe suggestions, and this tool will bring so much excitement and utility to our customers who will be able to endlessly explore new ideas and drinks using Liber syrups. It couldn’t be a more perfect fit! ”

“Hunt, Gather is passionate about exploring the untapped potential of AI and how it can shape innovative brand experiences, and the Liber & Co. team were the perfect partners to engage for a concept that combines the art of design, technology and mixology into one cohesive platform,” said Tim Warren, Director of AI at Hunt, Gather. “Bringing to life the spirit of the Liber mascot through an AI tool like this allows you to infuse personality and fun into every response and build a really memorable experience. We’re proud of how creativity and technology really work in unison on this project and are excited to continue to push those boundaries.”

About Liber & Co.

Founded in 2011 by Robert Higginbotham, Adam Higginbotham and Chris Harrison, Liber & Co. is a premium cocktail syrup producer based in Austin, Texas. The company is dedicated to crafting high-quality syrups using real ingredients from around the world to elevate the cocktail-making experience for professional and home bartenders alike.

About Hunt, Gather

Hunt, Gather is a full-service creative agency based in Austin, TX. Our women-owned team of Makers + Doers gets fired up about big ideas and building connections between brands and consumers. We are purposeful by design and meticulous with our craft, and we give a damn about our clients and the impact they have on the world. This passion and dedication show in our work.

For More Information:

https://www.chatwithliber.com/