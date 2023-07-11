Limestone Branch Master Distiller Stephen Beam Announces 2023 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Limestone Branch Distillery Master Distiller Steve Beam announced the 2023 release of Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This latest bourbon – featuring a blend of 7-year, 13-year and 16-year aged bourbons finished in Tokaji casks – was bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV), with a limited allocation of 10,000 3-in cases offered nationwide at a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750 ml bottle starting this August.

As he has done with his limited-edition Yellowstone Bourbon offerings since 2015, Beam hand selected the three aged bourbons, which were then blended and finished in Tokaji casks. Tokaji is a traditional sweet wine from the Tokaji region of Hungary made exclusively from white-wine grapes. Tokaji wines are known as much for their complex, layered flavor profiles as they are for their sweetness.

“With each year’s Yellowstone Limited Edition offering, I seek a finish that I both personally love and believe will make for a flavorful, well-balanced bourbon. This year, I found the perfect finish in the Tokaji casks sourced from northern Hungary,” said Beam. “Consumers can expect aromas of honey, green grapes and freshly baked cinnamon; a body highlighted by dry spice, followed by caramel, dark cherry, citrus and white pepper; and a finish containing notes of dry tobacco, honeysuckle and smoky oak. Fans of Yellowstone Limited Edition offerings will have a new contender for their favorite!”

The 2023 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey features custom designed bottles with embossing, a high-end natural cork and label containing the 2023 Yellowstone Limited Edition emblem and a 101-proof callout.

Stephen Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. Stephen is a seventh-generation distiller with a history of distilling on both sides of his family – Beam and Dant. In 2015, he brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey, Yellowstone Limited Edition, Minor Case Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin.

