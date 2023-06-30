Limited-Edition El Mayor 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged Tequila Now Available Nationwide

Let the anniversary celebration begin! El Mayor Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged Tequila is now available at retail locations across the U.S. The ultra-premium tequila, which marks El Mayor’s 25th anniversary, is distilled from Blue Weber agave and aged for 39 months in American Oak bourbon barrels. Distilled and produced at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux in Arandas, Mexico, this ultra-premium tequila has a limited allocation of 6,000 bottles and is offered at a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750-ml. bottle.

“We wanted to do something special for this year’s limited-edition offering to showcase the craft of great tequila making, while paying homage to the brand’s 25th anniversary,” said Graciela Gonzalez, fourth-generation distiller and daughter of Rodolfo Gonzalez, master distiller at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux. “My father carefully hand-selected 25 barrels of some of El Mayor’s oldest stock to create our 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Tequila. The result is a smooth and well-balanced tequila with hints of oak, dried fruit and baking spices on the nose and palate. It’s a spectacular expression that is sure to entice and impress bourbon and tequila drinkers alike.”

As with every bottle of El Mayor, this limited-edition tequila is made with 100% estate-grown, hand-cut Blue Weber agave from the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico.

“This product is ideal for consumers who value quality over quantity and continue to seek out delicious, ultra-premium tequilas,” said Chelsi Hofmeister, brand manager for El Mayor. “El Mayor Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged won’t be around for long as tequila and bourbon aficionados discover the rich complexity of this special extra Añejo tequila.”

The El Mayor 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged bottle features a silver label and embossed detail around the neck. It is packaged in an attractive black box with silver markings that complement the label.

For recipes and more information about El Mayor and the limited-edition 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged Tequila, or to find a retailer, visit elmayor.com or follow the brands @elmayortequila on Facebook and Instagram.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

For More Information:

https://www.luxco.com/