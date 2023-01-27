Lobos 1707 Now Available In Dubai

DUBAI, UAE— Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand launched in 2020 by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James, is now available in Dubai – the first time it will be available outside North America.

The brand marked its global expansion with a series of intimate introductory events at Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, where Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio was joined by the most influential bartenders in Dubai, as well as VIP guests.

“The launch of Lobos 1707 in the Middle East is a momentous chapter in our brand story. Being at the forefront of culture is hugely important to us, which is why, with the eyes of the world on this region, we’re looking forward to bringing our award-winning tequilas and mezcal to Dubai,” said Diego Osorio.

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits supplier that blends heritage and innovation, created to encourage unity, legacy and authenticity through honoring an ancient process inspired by the 16th century voyages of Diego’s ancestor of the same name. The brand’s name honors this same ancestor. Lobos is Spanish for “wolf”, which was featured on his coat of arms and 1707 was the year of his journey.

Uniquely finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry barrels for a smooth and round flavor, Lobos 1707 tequilas are born in the nutrient-rich soils of Altos de Jalisco as blue weber agave plants, with its Mezcal deriving from the steep slopes of the Oaxacan Sierra from espadin agave. Honoring rich traditions, Lobos 1707’s unique process and world class product is created by Master Distillers from both Mexico and Spain, representing the best of both worlds.

Lobos 1707 is the culmination of many hands and hearts. The brand’s tagline, “All for the Pack” is centred around its mantra of inclusivity, the strength of community and that every individual has something to contribute. From founders and investors, to jimadors, distillers, mixologists, industry leaders and collaborators, Lobos 1707 believes every individual brings something to the Pack. In addition to speaking to our purpose, it’s also social and celebratory in nature, all of which are important to fans of Lobos 1707.

“At Lobos 1707, we are building a global brand that celebrates community,” said CEO Dia Simms. “We look forward to officially welcoming Dubai to our pack.”

Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Anejo Tequila and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal are available now at Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, as well as select other venues, and will also be available to buy in MMI stores from February 2023.

About Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip and savor with Lobos 1707.

For More Information:

https://www.lobos1707.com/