Log Still Distillery Launches Single Barrel Selection Program

GETHSEMANE, Ky.— Log Still Distillery, a family-run distillery founded by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, is proud to announce the launch of its Single Barrel Selection Program. This experience embodies the distillery’s deep-rooted commitment to community while inviting visitors to partake in a personal bourbon journey.

“Every barrel of bourbon carries a piece of our historic distillery trailblazing milestones and the spirit of southern Nelson County,” said Wally Dant, Log Still Distillery President and Distiller. “With this special offering, we are excited to share the opportunity for guests to select their personal single barrel and celebrate their own triumphs, legacy, and Kentucky’s heritage.”

The Single Barrel Selection Program includes a private distillery tour and a guided tasting of multiple single barrel selections, including Monk’s Road Bourbon and Rattle & Snap Tennessee Whiskeys. Guests will also enjoy small bites and cocktails prepared by the distillery’s culinary team. Each visitor’s selected barrel will be marked with a customized bottle label, making the occasion deeply personal and memorable.

Visitors to Log Still Distillery will find more than just exceptional bourbon. The new program is an embodiment of Log Still’s mission – connecting the past, present, and future of bourbon through a unique, personal experience. It offers an opportunity not just to taste history but to become part of it.

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our “old” DSP-KY-47. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include the Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap Tennessee Whiskey line.

For More Information:

https://www.logstilldistillery.com/