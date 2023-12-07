Log Still Distillery Unveils Rebranded Visitor Experience

GETHSEMENE, Ky.— Kentucky-based Log Still Distillery is proud to announce a comprehensive rebranding of its distillery campus experience in Nelson County, combining a blend of modern facilities and a deep-rooted sense of home. Under the unified Log Still Distillery brand, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a distinctive mix of bourbon culture and warm hospitality in the heart of Kentucky.

“We’re driven by a passion for creating experiences that resonate deeply with our visitors,” said Wally Dant, Log Still Distillery President and Distiller. “Our roots in Gethsemane and southern Nelson County imbue everything we do, shaping a unique destination that transcends the ordinary. As we unveil our rebranded campus, we want our visitors to see that we’re building a community, fostering memorable experiences, and offering a warm welcome that feels like returning to a familiar and cherished place.”

With a rich history and an eye on the future, Log Still Distillery offers the following amenities:

The Amp at Log Still: A 2,300-seat outdoor amphitheater that has hosted top talents like Dwight Yoakam and Lady A, adding a musical element to bourbon country.

The Legacy: A 20,000-square-foot event space perfect for weddings or any occasion, blending elegance with the natural beauty of Kentucky.

Bed & Breakfast Homes: Cozy, authentic B&Bs embodying the charm of Kentucky living.

Private Train Depot: Available during special events, enjoy a unique train ride through the scenic countryside of Nelson County in partnership with Kentucky Railway Museum.

Nature Walk: A serene 12-acre fishing lake and walking paths offering a peaceful nature escape.

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is built on old distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect, ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include the Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap Tennessee Whiskey line. Log Still anchors a pastoral campus that includes an outdoor amphitheater with world-class entertainment, a 20,000-square-foot wedding and events venue, multiple B&Bs, a private train depot, a soon-to-open farm-to-table restaurant, and a walking path surrounding a 12-acre fishing lake, making it a one-of-a-kind destination to make lasting memories with family and friends.

For More Information:

https://www.logstilldistillery.com/