Log Still Distillery Widens Distribution in The South

GETHSEMANE, Ky.— Log Still Distillery is entering two new markets. In a partnership with Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits and MadVines & Spirits, Monk’s Road line of bourbon and gins and Rattle & Snap Tennessee Whiskey line will hit shelves in South Carolina and Alabama, respectively, by the end of August.

“Expanding into both South Carolina and Alabama is a significant milestone for Log Still Distillery,” said Wally Dant, Log Still Distillery President and Distiller. “Our family’s dedication to crafting exceptional spirits has been embraced by so many, and we’re eager to share our passion with these new markets. The rich heritage of the South resonates with our own distillery history, and we believe our Monk’s Road and Rattle & Snap lines will find a warm welcome in these states. We’re not just sharing a bottle of whiskey; we’re sharing a piece of our family-owned distillery ethos, and we can’t wait for people to experience the tradition and quality that goes into every drop.”

The Log Still Distillery campus is also home to The Amp, an outdoor amphitheater, a special event venue, and six unique bed and breakfasts. After becoming fully operational in September 2022, the Gethsemane, KY distillery produces 22,000 barrels per year.

Product Details

Monk’s Road Fifth District Series II: The Fifth District line of Monk’s Road Bourbons is a limited-release series of rotating bourbons that pays tribute to the historic distilleries of the fifth tax district. Our second release in the Fifth District Series pays homage to F.M. Head Distillery, which was a distillery operated on our hallowed grounds and included in our DSP-KY-47 lineage, which is where Log Still’s DSP number emanates. This expression honors F.M. Head Distillery as an exceptional 8-year-old high rye bourbon finished with a secondary toasted barreling. With a smokiness beautifully complementing notes of cherry and spice, this pour echoes with legends of distiller pioneers and celebrates today’s quality spirit. $99.99 SRP. 50% alc/vol – 100 PROOF

Rattle & Snap 4-Year Tennessee Select Straight Whiskey: Classic sour mash aged to perfection over four years, allowing notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and spice to come to fruition for a long-lasting, sweet finish. $36.99 SRP. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF.

Monk’s Road Wheated Bourbon: This 4-year-old Wheated Bourbon is light and smooth. Using wheat as the predominant secondary grain, Monk’s Road Wheated is a sweet and smooth product that’s approachable and balanced. Notes of vanilla and cinnamon spice marry with the dried cherry to create an approachable, warm sipper. This bourbon will take you back to the comforts of your home, where you can enjoy it as the casual back porch sipper or in your favorite cocktail. $42.99 SRP. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF.

Monk’s Road Dry Gin: Our essential gin is a unique offering from the rolling hills of Kentucky, with a delicate balance of complementary botanicals, creating the perfect gin for all seasons and palates. Sweet and tangy lemon peel with complex earthiness and spice. A hint of juniper brings it all around in a harmoniously bright blend. $27.99 SRP. 43% alc/vol – 86 PROOF.

Monk’s Road Barrel-Finished Gin: Smooth and complex with a subtle waft of smoke, Monk’s Road Barrel Finished Gin is aged in a wheated bourbon barrel and nods to the pride of place, tradition, and diligence for which the founders and cousins, Wally, Charles and Lynne Dant, are known. Rich in oaky aroma, with vanilla and warm mulling spices that leave the juniper pleasantly in the background. Overall, a satiny texture polished by distinct barrel aging. $29.99 SRP. 46.5% alc/vol – 93 PROOF.

In addition to Alabama and South Carolina, Log Still Distillery currently distributes in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, and Georgia, with new states coming soon.

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is built on old distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect, ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include the Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap Tennessee Whiskey line. Log Still anchors a pastoral campus that includes an outdoor amphitheater with world-class entertainment, a 20,000-square-foot wedding and events venue, multiple B&B’s, a private train depot, a soon-to-open farm-to-table restaurant, and a walking path surrounding a 12-acre fishing lake, making it a one-of-a-kind destination to make lasting memories with family and friends.

For More Information:

https://www.logstilldistillery.com