Lone River Launches New Ranch Rita Variety Pack

Lone River Beverage Company is taking National Margarita Day by the horns as it serves up the NEW Ranch Rita Variety Pack, adding to its portfolio of cocktail-inspired hard seltzers. Made with organic agave nectar and lime juice, the new variety pack tips its hat to America’s most beloved cocktail, the margarita which, like Lone River, is inspired by Texas culture.

Along with the powerhouse brand’s classic margarita style Ranch Rita, the variety pack serves up three new flavors: Spicy, Mango, and Blood Orange. Inspired by popular margarita serves, Mango Ranch Rita and Blood Orange Ranch Rita deliver a vibrant, freshly squeezed flavor, while Spicy Ranch Rita gives that Texas kick with a jalapeño twist. The Ranch Rita Variety Pack is premium brewed and conveniently canned at 6% ABV.

“We’re all about being true to our roots, so it made sense to explore all the different ways to bring two iconic Texas offerings together,” says Katie Beal Brown, founder & CEO of Lone River Beverage Co. “We’re so excited to build on the positive response we’ve had with our Ranch Rita Classic Margarita and go a step further to give folks a full range of flavors they can sip on year-round.”

The release of the Ranch Rita Variety Pack follows the April 2022 launch of the Lone River Ranch Rita Classic Margarita. The newest addition to the Lone River portfolio first hit shelves in Texas, and continues to roll out nationwide, joining the full portfolio at major retailers.

Lone River is the leading Ranch Water brand and also a Top Ten leader within the Hard Seltzer segment nationwide.[1] Lone River Ranch Rita Variety Pack is available in 12-packs of 12 oz cans and best enjoyed chilled from the can and dressed with lime and salt.

